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Home > India News > Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown

Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown

Delhi: An investigation is underway after unidentified two children tried to set a residential property on fire in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, police said on Monday.

Two Minor Boys Set Fire Outside A House In Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar; CCTV Captures Incident, No Injuries Reported (Screengrab From X)
Two Minor Boys Set Fire Outside A House In Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar; CCTV Captures Incident, No Injuries Reported (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 6, 2026 11:53:26 IST

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Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown

Delhi: An investigation is underway after unidentified two children tried to set a residential property on fire in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, police said on Monday.

CCTV Footage Points To Planned Act

The incident came to light on April 5 when a complaint was received at the Adarsh Nagar police station. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly showed two individuals deliberately carrying out the act.

Officials said the evidence suggests the fire was not accidental but a planned attempt to damage the property.

Case Registered, Accused Being Traced

Based on the complaint and technical evidence gathered, a case has been registered for causing grievous damage, endangering life and property, and offences related to fire or explosive substances.

Police have formed teams to identify and arrest the accused. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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Tags: Adarsh Nagarcctv footageDelhi House fire incidentdelhi policehome-hero-pos-11planned attackpolice investigationunidentified accused

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Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown

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Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown
Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown
Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown
Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown

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