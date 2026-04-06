Delhi Shocker Caught On CCTV: Two Minor Boys Set House On Fire In Adarsh Nagar In Midnight Attack, Motive Unknown

Delhi: An investigation is underway after unidentified two children tried to set a residential property on fire in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, police said on Monday.

CCTV Footage Points To Planned Act

The incident came to light on April 5 when a complaint was received at the Adarsh Nagar police station. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly showed two individuals deliberately carrying out the act.

Officials said the evidence suggests the fire was not accidental but a planned attempt to damage the property.

Case Registered, Accused Being Traced

Based on the complaint and technical evidence gathered, a case has been registered for causing grievous damage, endangering life and property, and offences related to fire or explosive substances.

Police have formed teams to identify and arrest the accused. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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