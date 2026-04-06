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Home > World News > Big Twist In Iran War: US And Tehran Receive Two-Step Peace Plan, Iran Rejects Hormuz Reopening In Temporary Ceasefire

Big Twist In Iran War: US And Tehran Receive Two-Step Peace Plan, Iran Rejects Hormuz Reopening In Temporary Ceasefire

The United States and Iran have received a framework for a peace plan that could end weeks of deadly war. The proposal includes a two-phase deal starting with a 45-day ceasefire, while Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is reportedly mediating key talks. However, Iran has signalled it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately.

US-Iran ceasefire plan emerges with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir mediating, but Tehran refuses to reopen Strait of Hormuz. Photos: X.
US-Iran ceasefire plan emerges with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir mediating, but Tehran refuses to reopen Strait of Hormuz. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 6, 2026 14:39:40 IST

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Big Twist In Iran War: US And Tehran Receive Two-Step Peace Plan, Iran Rejects Hormuz Reopening In Temporary Ceasefire

The United States and Iran have received the framework of a plan to end hostilities, a day after President Donald Trump threatened to rain “hell” on Tehran if it did not make a deal, although Iran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire.

The peace plan involves a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Delivers The Peace Plan

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact “all night long” with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, a source aware of the proposals told Reuters on Monday.

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Iran won’t reopen the Strait as part of a temporary ceasefire, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, adding that Iran won’t accept deadlines as it reviews the proposal.

45-Day Ceasefire Between IUS And Iran

Axios first reported on Sunday that the United States, Iran and regional mediators were discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could lead to a permanent end to the war, citing U.S., Israeli and regional sources.

In a post laden with expletives on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump threatened further strikes on Iranian energy and transport infrastructure if Iran failed to make a deal and reopen the Strait by Tuesday.

IRGC Chief Majid Khademi Killed

Fresh aerial strikes were reported across the region on Monday, more than five weeks since the U.S. and Israel began pounding Iran in a war that has killed thousands and damaged economies by boosting oil prices.

The death of Majid Khademi, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organisation, was announced on Monday by Iranian state media, without additional details.

Iran responded to the attacks by effectively closing the Hormuz waterway, a conduit for about a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas supply, and attacking Israel, U.S. military bases and energy infrastructure around the Gulf.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Who Was Majid Khademi? Iran’s IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed Amid Ceasefire Talks

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Tags: asim munirhome-hero-pos-1Iran newsiran us ceasefireIran US WarMajid KhademiWorld news

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Big Twist In Iran War: US And Tehran Receive Two-Step Peace Plan, Iran Rejects Hormuz Reopening In Temporary Ceasefire

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Big Twist In Iran War: US And Tehran Receive Two-Step Peace Plan, Iran Rejects Hormuz Reopening In Temporary Ceasefire
Big Twist In Iran War: US And Tehran Receive Two-Step Peace Plan, Iran Rejects Hormuz Reopening In Temporary Ceasefire
Big Twist In Iran War: US And Tehran Receive Two-Step Peace Plan, Iran Rejects Hormuz Reopening In Temporary Ceasefire
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