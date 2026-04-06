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Home > Elections > Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”

Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”

The Congress claimed on Sunday that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife has passports from three different countries and that he hid details about her properties.

Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife. Photo: AI
Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 6, 2026 12:58:40 IST

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Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”

The Congress claimed on Sunday that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife has passports from three different countries and that he hid details about her properties. However, the BJP leader strongly denied these allegations, calling them “malicious” and “fabricated,” and said he would take legal action within 48 hours. 

As the April 9 Assam elections get closer, Congress leader Pawan Khera presented some documents at a press conference to support these claims. He also asked the Election Commission of India to cancel Sarma’s nomination, accusing him of hiding information in his election affidavit. 

Assam CM Himanta Accuses Congress of Pakistan Link 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the Congress is “finished” in the state, while reiterating his allegations of Pakistani links in the ongoing passport row involving Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over claims related to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

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Escalating his attack, the Chief Minister questioned Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over alleged foreign links. “Why did you take help from a Pakistani social media group? So whatever has been said about us, we will go to court, everything, but my allegation is why Pakistan is helping Gaurav Gogoi,” he said.

Gaurav Gogoi Questions Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Dubai Assets Amid Wife Passport Row 

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi hit back at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of spreading “lies” and alleging concealment of assets and business interests abroad.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “He can tell thousands of lies. He has been lying for so long. The Congress Party is going to expose all these lies regarding his family’s property and his family’s businesses abroad… The question is clear: Does your family have a Gold Card in Dubai? Does your family own property in Dubai? Third, did you declare this in your election affidavit?”



He further alleged that if such disclosures were not made, it could warrant legal consequences. “He should clearly be disqualified, an ED case should be filed, and if our government comes to power, all his illegal properties, illegal businesses, and his connections to everything from cow smuggling to the coal mafia, legal action will be taken against them,” Gogoi said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Filed Defamation Case

Meanwhile, Sarma has maintained that legal action has already been initiated, including a police complaint filed by his wife, and reiterated that those responsible for any fabrication would face consequences under the law.

The political confrontation has intensified ahead of the Assam Assembly elections to be held on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? 

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is a known name in Assam and the entire Northeast region. She is a professional lawyer and former tennis player who has represented Assam in the nationals. 

She also heads the largest media house of the region with 2 news channels including News Live and North East Live, Rang, Ramdhenu, and Indradhanu. 

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was born on July 31, 1973, in Guwahati. She comes from a notable family, with her father, Jadav Chandra Bhuyan, being a well-known industrialist. After completing her schooling from St Mary’s School, she went on to pursue her graduation and post-graduation from Cotton College, Guwahati. She then pursued LLB and is currently enrolled in the Bar Council of India. 

Also Read: ‘Congress Used Material From Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Hits Back After Khera-Gogoi Presser On Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s 3 Passports 

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Tags: Assam Elections 2026Assam Elections 2026 election newsGaurav GogoiHimanta Biswa SarmaHimanta Biswa Sarma VS Gaurav GogoiHimanta biswa sarma wifehome-hero-pos-10Riniki Bhuyan Sarma PAKISTANRiniki Bhuyan Sarma passport

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Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”

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Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”

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Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”
Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”
Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”
Who Is Riniki Bhuyan Sharma? Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife “Holds Multiple Passports”

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