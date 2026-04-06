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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Debut Soon: A20 Pro Chipset, Triple Camera Setup And New Burgundy Colour—Check All Details, Launch And Price

iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Debut Soon: A20 Pro Chipset, Triple Camera Setup And New Burgundy Colour—Check All Details, Launch And Price

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series in 2026 with a refined design, smaller Dynamic Island, and A20 Pro chip. Reports also suggest a foldable iPhone debut, while the base iPhone 18 may be delayed to 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks, credit: X
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 6, 2026 14:30:47 IST

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iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Debut Soon: A20 Pro Chipset, Triple Camera Setup And New Burgundy Colour—Check All Details, Launch And Price

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for launch of the next generation of the iPhone, the iPhone 18 Pro series soon this year. The series likely to consist of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max along with a foldable iPhone for the very first time. 

In the past few weeks, rumours have been circulating online giving ideas around what to expect for the new iPhone series. The company has recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, having been founded on 1st April 1976. The tech giant is planning for something big for its flagship devices potentially to commemorate this feat. 

Here are all the important updates and rumours around the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series. But there is a catch this time the company is not launching the base variant i.e., iPhone 18 along with the Pro and Pro Max model. The iPhone 18 will be launched in early 2027 as per recent media reports. 

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iPhone 18 Pro design   

The company rolled out a major device update with iPhone 17 Pro models last year, with a large camera plateau. The company is expected to follow the same design language this time with the iPhone 18 Pro models but with changes to the colour scheme. 

The media reports and online rumours signal that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will swap the dual-tone design of their predecessor for a single-tone look for the aluminum unibody and the glass backplate. The media reports and experts claim that the company will introduce a new deep red or burgundy shade rather than the cosmic orange colour used in the iPhone 17 Pro model. 

The company is expected to introduce a major update in the front panel this time; the reports suggest that the company will shrink the Dynamic Island on the two devices by as much as 35 per cent compared to last year. 

This is probably due to the relocation of one Face ID component, the flood illuminator, beneath the screen, allowing for a more compact cutout while keeping front camera visibility in the top left corner. 

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications

The devices are likely to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display for iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9-inch OLED panel for iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both the devices will get ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

The devices are likely to be powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency. 

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be packed with an estimated battery of around 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh. 

In terms of optics, the company is reported to use the similar camera of iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x zoom. 

iPhone 18 Pro launch and price 

The company is likely to introduce the device in its fall 2026 event likely to be held in September. The pricing details of the iPhone 18 Pro models are scarce for now, but some reports suggest that the prices may be carried over from the iPhone 17 Pro models. 

Also Read: Oppo F33 Series To Debut Soon In India: Bigger Batteries, Enhanced Durability, And Upgraded Chipset, Check All Details And Price

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iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Debut Soon: A20 Pro Chipset, Triple Camera Setup And New Burgundy Colour—Check All Details, Launch And Price

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iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Debut Soon: A20 Pro Chipset, Triple Camera Setup And New Burgundy Colour—Check All Details, Launch And Price
iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Debut Soon: A20 Pro Chipset, Triple Camera Setup And New Burgundy Colour—Check All Details, Launch And Price
iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Debut Soon: A20 Pro Chipset, Triple Camera Setup And New Burgundy Colour—Check All Details, Launch And Price
iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Debut Soon: A20 Pro Chipset, Triple Camera Setup And New Burgundy Colour—Check All Details, Launch And Price

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