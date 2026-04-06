After Animal, Ranbir Kapoor To Play Double Role In Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor has officially confirmed that he will be seen in a double role in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The actor will portray both Lord Rama and make a brief appearance as Parshurama—an earlier avatar of Lord Vishnu. While the dual role was hinted at in the film’s teaser, this marks the first time it has been formally confirmed.

Speaking to Collider during the teaser launch event in Los Angeles, Ranbir opened up about his approach to playing two distinct characters. He revealed that he relied on varied body language and voice modulation to bring out the contrasting personalities of Rama and Parshurama, adding that understanding their spirituality and emotional depth was central to his performance.

He shared, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama came before him. Playing both roles was a fantastic opportunity. I spent a year preparing for Ramayana to understand who these characters are—their beliefs and their motives.”

During the same interaction, Ranbir also spoke about the film’s grand scale, particularly its high-octane sequences, describing them as “nothing less than The Lord of the Rings,” while revealing that the team shot nearly six hours of epic visuals.

About Ramayana

The teaser highlights the iconic encounter between Rama and Parshurama, a key moment from the epic. After his marriage to Sita, Rama meets Parshurama on his way back to Ayodhya. As per legend, Parshurama initially challenges Rama but withdraws upon realising that he too is an avatar of Vishnu. The teaser also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Arun Govil as King Dashratha.

Launched during Hanuman Jayanti, the teaser has created a strong buzz across social media. Fans have been especially struck by Ranbir’s transformation into Lord Rama, blending divine serenity with warrior-like strength.

The film’s visuals, paired with a hauntingly beautiful score by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, promise a cinematic spectacle that aims to elevate the mythological genre to a global scale.

Ranbir’s portrayal of Maryada Purushottam is being seen as one of the most demanding roles of his career, requiring both physical and spiritual transformation. The first look captures him in a calm, dignified avatar—highlighted through striking silhouette shots and an emotional boat sequence. To embody the character’s poise and purity, the actor underwent rigorous training to present Lord Rama as the ultimate symbol of righteousness.

Blending traditional storytelling with a contemporary cinematic approach, the film seeks to make the epic resonate with modern audiences while preserving its essence.

Adding a personal touch, Ranbir also shared how his daughter Raha has been deeply curious about the film. He revealed, “She keeps asking me, ‘Did you shoot with Hanuman today? Did you shoot with Sita today? What did you shoot today?’ Her interest says a lot—it’s in our DNA.”

Backed by producer Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. The ensemble cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The first installment is slated for a Diwali release, while the second part is already in production.

While the teaser has garnered praise for its ambition and scale, it has also sparked debate online, with some viewers raising concerns about the quality of its VFX.

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