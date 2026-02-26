Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: When & Where to Book Tickets Online? Release Date, Plot and Cast Details | Latest Bollywood News
The countdown has begun! Dhurandhar 2 is gearing up for a massive Eid 2026 release, and fans are already scrambling to secure first-day-first-show tickets. Advance booking buzz is skyrocketing as moviegoers prepare for a blockbuster packed with revenge, patriotism and globe-trotting missions. From release date to plot details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Bollywood film Dhurandhar 2.
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date
19 March 2026 (Eid festive release)
Scheduled as a pan-India release in multiple languages.
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: When Can You Buy Tickets?
Advance booking usually opens 5–7 days before release for major Bollywood blockbusters. For Dhurandhar 2, bookings are expected to begin around 12–14 March 2026 (approx.), closer to trailer promotions and final theatre listings. BookMyShow already shows high interest, signaling imminent ticket sales.
Dhurandhar 2 Cast
Main Cast
Ranveer Singh- Hamza Ali Mazari / Jasikirat Singh Rangi
Sanjay Dutt- SP Chaudhary Aslam
R. Madhavan- Ajay Sanyal
Arjun Rampal- Major Iqbal
Reports suggest possible appearances/flashbacks involving Akshaye Khanna’s character.
Dhurandhar 2 Story
Continues the spy-action thriller universe of the blockbuster first film. The narrative expands the original storyline, which was split into two parts due to its scale. Expect deeper character arcs and larger action sequences.
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release
Digital streaming rights reportedly acquired by JioHotstar (Jio Studios platform).
