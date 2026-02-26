Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: When & Where to Book Tickets Online? Release Date, Plot and Cast Details | Latest Bollywood News

The countdown has begun! Dhurandhar 2 is gearing up for a massive Eid 2026 release, and fans are already scrambling to secure first-day-first-show tickets. Advance booking buzz is skyrocketing as moviegoers prepare for a blockbuster packed with revenge, patriotism and globe-trotting missions. From release date to plot details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Bollywood film Dhurandhar 2.