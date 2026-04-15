LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Cabinet Bihar Chief Minister GIFT Nifty child marriage donald trump HIV outbreak maharashtra news Amravati Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir Cricket news csk Bihar Cabinet Bihar Chief Minister GIFT Nifty child marriage donald trump HIV outbreak maharashtra news Amravati Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir Cricket news csk Bihar Cabinet Bihar Chief Minister GIFT Nifty child marriage donald trump HIV outbreak maharashtra news Amravati Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir Cricket news csk Bihar Cabinet Bihar Chief Minister GIFT Nifty child marriage donald trump HIV outbreak maharashtra news Amravati Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir Cricket news csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Cabinet Bihar Chief Minister GIFT Nifty child marriage donald trump HIV outbreak maharashtra news Amravati Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir Cricket news csk Bihar Cabinet Bihar Chief Minister GIFT Nifty child marriage donald trump HIV outbreak maharashtra news Amravati Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir Cricket news csk Bihar Cabinet Bihar Chief Minister GIFT Nifty child marriage donald trump HIV outbreak maharashtra news Amravati Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir Cricket news csk Bihar Cabinet Bihar Chief Minister GIFT Nifty child marriage donald trump HIV outbreak maharashtra news Amravati Cricket Shiyas Kareem H-1B visa asim munir Cricket news csk
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Ashok Kumar Mittal? ED Raids Rs 3,000 Cr LPU Owner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha’s Replacement In Rajya Sabha

Who Is Ashok Kumar Mittal? ED Raids Rs 3,000 Cr LPU Owner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha’s Replacement In Rajya Sabha

Ashok Kumar Mittal, founder of Lovely Professional University and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, rose from business to politics. ED raids over alleged FEMA violations now spotlight his wealth, business links, and growing political influence.

Who is Ashok Kumar Mittal?
Who is Ashok Kumar Mittal?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 15, 2026 11:25:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ashok Kumar Mittal? ED Raids Rs 3,000 Cr LPU Owner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha’s Replacement In Rajya Sabha

The Indian academic world and the business sector and the political sphere all recognize Ashok Kumar Mittal as a leading personality who connects these three domains. He established Lovely Professional University as its founder and Chancellor and built an educational institution that grew from his family’s sweets business into India’s biggest private educational institution. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated him to the Rajya Sabha, which marked his entry into politics during the year 2022. Mittal gained substantial power after his appointment as AAP Deputy Leader for the Upper House, which followed Raghav Chadha’s departure from his leadership position. 

ED Searches Put Spotlight on Ashok Kumar Mittal’s Political Rise and Business Links

The political advancement brought him to a higher position, but it faced major examination after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous searches at LPU and properties owned by Mittal’s business associates.

Academic Empire and Financial Footprint

Ashok Mittal has built his financial status through the growth of Lovely Group, which expanded its business from confectionery to automobiles and created its multi-acre LPU campus in Phagwara, Punjab. The public discussion about his personal net worth contains significant uncertainty because he owns assets that include his extensive university facilities and various business enterprises that exceed several hundred crores. The large university system of LPU operates as a substantial business organization that serves more than 30000 students, and this achievement has established Mittal as a dominant force in private education. 

You Might Be Interested In

ED Probe Focuses on FEMA Violations and Foreign Fund Transfers Linked to Ashok Kumar Mittal

Federal investigators have turned their attention to his wealth because it serves as their main investigative target. The ED currently investigates the case to find evidence about alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations, which involve tracking international fund transfers that financed the university’s global operations and his business partners’ personal investments.

Political Restructuring and Legal Headwinds

The ED raids have sparked a political controversy, occurring immediately after Mittal’s strategic reshuffle to become the AAP party leader. The party claims that its decision to make Mittal Deputy Leader was a democratic process that would help the party to develop its Punjab-centric agenda, while critics see the following legal actions as an intentional attack. 

Raids Hit Business Network, Raising Stakes for Brand, Operations, and Political Standing

The raids have affected both Mittal and his business network, which consists of people who run logistics and financial operations for the Lovely Group. The federal “scanner” system for these partners poses a serious threat to their brand because it endangers their operational capabilities. Mittal faces a political challenge because he must protect his academic reputation from money laundering accusations while he tries to maintain his political power within the AAP during this difficult period in Indian politics.

Also Read: Who Is Vinesh Chandel? I-PAC Co-Founder And Director Arrested By ED In West Bengal Coal Scam-Linked Money Laundering Case

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashok Kumar Mittaled raidsLPU

RELATED News

Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary Takes Oath, Ends Nitish Kumar Era

Bengaluru Resident Shocked As Male Cat Impregnates Neighbour’s Female Cat, Resulting In A Dispute Over Four Newborn Kittens

India To Join Pakistan-Hosted US-Iran Peace Talks? US Envoy Drops Big Hint, Says ‘Decision Is…’

TCS Nashik Latest Updates: Malaysia Preacher Link Emerges – From Ramzan Fasting Row To ‘Corporate Jihad’ Claims | Full Timeline

Vedanta Power Plant Boiler Tragedy: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims Killed in Chhattisgarh Blast

LATEST NEWS

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Begins Box Office Journey With Rs 13 Lakh

MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Direct Link and Steps to Check Class 10, 12 Scores

Prize Bond Results Today (15 April, 2026): PKR 750 Draw No. 166 Won , Investors Await Full Results As Quetta Hosts Today’s Draw

[Out] AP Inter Board Results 2026 Declared At bie.ap.gov.in: Direct link To Open, Pass Percentage, How To Check Marks

‘Handling Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Easy’: World Cup Winner Warns BCCI Against Sacking Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

15 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth, Lucky Number & Colour

Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 1400 Pts, Nifty Tops 24,200, Investors Gain ₹9 Lakh Crore – What’s Driving The Rally?

Uttarakhand Shocker: Minor Boy Booked Under POCSO After 14-Year-Old ‘Wife’ Gives Birth In Pithoragarh, Child Marriage Sparks Outrage

Champions League 2026 Quarter-Final Results: Atletico Madrid Beat 10-man Barcelona; PSG Knock Out Liverpool

Pakistan Horror: Over 300 Children Test HIV-Positive After ‘Same Syringe’ Scandal, Videos Expose Shocking Hospital Negligence

Who Is Ashok Kumar Mittal? ED Raids Rs 3,000 Cr LPU Owner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha’s Replacement In Rajya Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ashok Kumar Mittal? ED Raids Rs 3,000 Cr LPU Owner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha’s Replacement In Rajya Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ashok Kumar Mittal? ED Raids Rs 3,000 Cr LPU Owner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha’s Replacement In Rajya Sabha
Who Is Ashok Kumar Mittal? ED Raids Rs 3,000 Cr LPU Owner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha’s Replacement In Rajya Sabha
Who Is Ashok Kumar Mittal? ED Raids Rs 3,000 Cr LPU Owner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha’s Replacement In Rajya Sabha
Who Is Ashok Kumar Mittal? ED Raids Rs 3,000 Cr LPU Owner, AAP’s Raghav Chadha’s Replacement In Rajya Sabha

QUICK LINKS