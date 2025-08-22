Did You Know the Full Form of TVS? Check Fact
TVS Motor Company is among the giant Indian industrialist-founded companies. It was established in 1978, and TVS Motor Company produces more than 3 million two-wheelers yearly, which it exports to over 60 countries.
What does TVS stand for
The brand derives its name from the founder's full name: Thirukkurungudi Vengaram Sundram.
Who was Thirukkurungudi Vengaram Sundram
The late Thirukkurungudi Vengaram Sundram Iyengar was an Indian industrialist who founded TVS Group and led the motor transport business in India.
When was TVS Motor Company officially founded?
Originally founded in 1978 as a joint venture with Suzuki, TVS Motor Company soon became independent.
How did the founder's name become the TVS brand?
The TVS brand name, after the founder's initials-thirukkurungudi, Vengaram, and Sundram.
How big is TVS Motor Company today
The TVS Motor Company is a classic example of a multinational company. It produces 3 million two-wheelers per annum, exporting to over 60 countries worldwide.