  • Did You Know the Full Form of TVS? Check Fact

Did You Know the Full Form of TVS? Check Fact

TVS Motor Company is among the giant Indian industrialist-founded companies. It was established in 1978, and TVS Motor Company produces more than 3 million two-wheelers yearly, which it exports to over 60 countries.

By: Last Updated: August 22, 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
1/5

What does TVS stand for

The brand derives its name from the founder's full name: Thirukkurungudi Vengaram Sundram.

2/5

Who was Thirukkurungudi Vengaram Sundram

The late Thirukkurungudi Vengaram Sundram Iyengar was an Indian industrialist who founded TVS Group and led the motor transport business in India.

3/5

When was TVS Motor Company officially founded?

Originally founded in 1978 as a joint venture with Suzuki, TVS Motor Company soon became independent.

4/5

How did the founder's name become the TVS brand?

The TVS brand name, after the founder's initials-thirukkurungudi, Vengaram, and Sundram.

5/5

How big is TVS Motor Company today

The TVS Motor Company is a classic example of a multinational company. It produces 3 million two-wheelers per annum, exporting to over 60 countries worldwide.

Tags:

