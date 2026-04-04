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  • 5 Celebrity Couples Setting Relationship Goals in 2026: Power Duos We Can’t Get Enough Of

5 Celebrity Couples Setting Relationship Goals in 2026: Power Duos We Can’t Get Enough Of

From red carpet appearances to heartfelt social media moments, some celebrity couples continue to redefine modern love. These power duos inspire fans with their chemistry, support, and style. Here are five celebrity couples who are setting major relationship goals in 2026.

Published By: Published: April 4, 2026 12:33:15 IST
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Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone
1/5

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Known for their infectious energy and unwavering support for each other, this Bollywood power couple continues to win hearts with their bond and public admiration.

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Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
2/5

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

A perfect blend of sports and cinema, their relationship stands out for mutual respect, privacy, and strong family values.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
3/5

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

This global couple continues to inspire with their cross-cultural love story and constant support for each other’s careers.

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Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
4/5

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

From co-stars to life partners, their journey reflects modern relationships rooted in companionship and growth.

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Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
5/5

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

This newly married duo is adored for their chemistry and adorable public appearances, quickly becoming fan favorites.

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