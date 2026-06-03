5 Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing in June 2026 on Netflix, JioHotstar & More, Starring Lee Jae Wook, So Ji Sub, Seo In Guk & More
June 2026 is ready to be an exciting month for all K-drama fans, which means several highly anticipated series are makin their debut across major streaming platforms. From heart-fluttering romances and emotional medical dramas to gripping action thrillers, this month offers something new for every viewer. Whether you’re looking for binge-worthy thrillers or dark psychological mysteries, these upcoming Korean dramas deserve a spot on your June watchlist.
K-Dramas Releasing in June 2026
Here's a look at five upcoming K-dramas releasing in June 2026, along with their release dates, streaming platforms, cast details, and what makes them worth watching.
See You at Work Tomorrow!
Arriving June 22 on Prime Video, Seo In Guk's new romance turns ordinary office life into a whirlwind of chemistry, rivalry, and unexpected feelings. K-drama fans won't want to miss this.
Agent Kim Reactivated
Landing June 27 on Netflix, So Ji Sub returns in a gripping action thriller. A retired spy is forced back into danger when a deadly conspiracy threatens his family.
The Lie We Lived In
Premiering June 5 on Rakuten Viki, this mystery drama unravels hidden secrets, shocking betrayals, and unexpected twists. As the truth emerges, every relationship faces a devastating test of trust.
Doctor on the Edge
Releasing June 1 on JioHotstar, this Lee Jae Wook starrer follows a star plastic surgeon stranded on a remote island. Unexpected romance, emotional twists, and life-changing decisions make it a must-watch.
Teach You a Lesson
Premiering June 5 on Netflix, this action-packed drama dives into shocking school violence cases. As dangerous secrets surface, a special task force risks everything to expose corruption and deliver justice.
Disclaimer
Release dates and streaming platforms mentioned in this article are based on information available at the time of writing. OTT availability may vary by region, and platforms can modify release schedules without prior notice. Viewers are advised to check official streaming services for the latest updates.