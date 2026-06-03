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  • 5 Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing in June 2026 on Netflix, JioHotstar & More, Starring Lee Jae Wook, So Ji Sub, Seo In Guk & More

5 Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing in June 2026 on Netflix, JioHotstar & More, Starring Lee Jae Wook, So Ji Sub, Seo In Guk & More

June 2026 is ready to be an exciting month for all K-drama fans, which means several highly anticipated series are makin their debut across major streaming platforms. From heart-fluttering romances and emotional medical dramas to gripping action thrillers, this month offers something new for every viewer. Whether you’re looking for binge-worthy thrillers or dark psychological mysteries, these upcoming Korean dramas deserve a spot on your June watchlist.

Published By: Published: June 3, 2026 15:25:58 IST
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K-Dramas Releasing in June 2026
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5 Upcoming K-Dramas Releasing in June 2026 on Netflix, JioHotstar & More, Starring Lee Jae Wook, So Ji Sub, Seo In Guk & More

K-Dramas Releasing in June 2026

Here's a look at five upcoming K-dramas releasing in June 2026, along with their release dates, streaming platforms, cast details, and what makes them worth watching.

You Might Be Interested In
See You at Work Tomorrow!
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See You at Work Tomorrow!

Arriving June 22 on Prime Video, Seo In Guk's new romance turns ordinary office life into a whirlwind of chemistry, rivalry, and unexpected feelings. K-drama fans won't want to miss this.

Agent Kim Reactivated
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Agent Kim Reactivated

Landing June 27 on Netflix, So Ji Sub returns in a gripping action thriller. A retired spy is forced back into danger when a deadly conspiracy threatens his family.

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The Lie We Lived In
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The Lie We Lived In

Premiering June 5 on Rakuten Viki, this mystery drama unravels hidden secrets, shocking betrayals, and unexpected twists. As the truth emerges, every relationship faces a devastating test of trust.

Doctor on the Edge
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Doctor on the Edge

Releasing June 1 on JioHotstar, this Lee Jae Wook starrer follows a star plastic surgeon stranded on a remote island. Unexpected romance, emotional twists, and life-changing decisions make it a must-watch.

Teach You a Lesson
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Teach You a Lesson

Premiering June 5 on Netflix, this action-packed drama dives into shocking school violence cases. As dangerous secrets surface, a special task force risks everything to expose corruption and deliver justice.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Release dates and streaming platforms mentioned in this article are based on information available at the time of writing. OTT availability may vary by region, and platforms can modify release schedules without prior notice. Viewers are advised to check official streaming services for the latest updates.

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From Lee Jae Wook and So Ji Sub to Seo In Guk and Choi Hyun Wook, check out 5 upcoming K-dramas releasing in June 2026 on Netflix, JioHotstar, Disney+ and more OTT platforms.

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