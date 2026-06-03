6 New Movies Releasing In June 2026: Cocktail 2, Supergirl, Welcome To The Jungle & More Big Theatrical Releases
June 2026 will be a blockbuster month for movie fans with a slew of blockbuster movies coming in different genres. From animated movies and superhero movies to comedy entertainers and emotional dramas, the movies coming in June target captivate all age group audiences. Some major films are experiencing a walkback, whereas, some new movies are getting ready to create a rip in theatres soon on the big screen. Whether you are a fan of Hollywood movies, Bollywood entertainers or are a fan of regional movies, June releases will bring disappointment with big laughs, emotions, suspense and nostalgia.
Movies Releasing In Theatres In June 2026
Here's a list of the top 6 movies releasing in June 2026.
Main Vaapaas Aaunga- 12 June, 2026
Releasing June 12, 2026, this highly anticipated drama promises an emotional story filled with redemption, family conflicts, and powerful performances. The film has already generated significant buzz among moviegoers nationwide.
Cocktail 2- 19 June, 2026
Opening in theatres on June 19, 2026, the sequel revives the franchise's signature mix of friendship, romance, and drama. New relationships, unexpected twists, and emotional conflicts drive the story.
Welcome To The Jungle- 26 June, 2026
Arriving June 26, 2026, this star-studded comedy brings back the madness of the Welcome franchise. Packed with hilarious misunderstandings, action sequences, and ensemble performances, it promises family entertainment.
Toy Story 5- 19 June, 2026
Hitting theatres on June 19, 2026, Pixar's beloved franchise returns with a brand-new adventure. Fans can expect heartwarming moments, nostalgia, and exciting challenges for Woody, Buzz, and friends.
Supergirl- 26 June, 2026
Releasing June 26, 2026, DC's iconic heroine takes center stage in a fresh superhero adventure. The film explores her journey, powers, and challenges while introducing a new chapter.
Graamaanayana- 11 June, 2026
Premiering June 11, 2026, this Kannada film blends culture, emotion, and storytelling. Set against a rural backdrop, it explores relationships, traditions, and personal struggles through a compelling narrative.
Disclaimer
Release dates mentioned in this article are based on information available at the time of publication. Film release schedules may change due to production, distribution, or other unforeseen circumstances. Viewers are advised to check official announcements from the filmmakers and cinema chains for the latest updates.