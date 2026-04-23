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  • Amrapali Dubey Viral Dance Video: Bhojpuri Actress Back In Spotlight | Know Her Age, Movies, Boyfriend & Other Details

Amrapali Dubey Viral Dance Video: Bhojpuri Actress Back In Spotlight | Know Her Age, Movies, Boyfriend & Other Details

Amrapali Dubey is trending again, and this time it’s her latest dance video that has taken over the internet. From Bhojpuri screens to viral reels, Amrapali’s energetic moves are grabbing millions of views and nonstop fan reactions online. Known as the “YouTube Queen,” Amrapali once again proves her viral power with a dance clip that’s blowing up across platforms. As her video trends rapidly, curiosity is rising about her life, career, relationships, and everything fans want to know right now.

Published By: Published: April 23, 2026 14:57:58 IST
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Amrapali Dubey dance video going viral
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Amrapali Dubey Viral Dance Video: Bhojpuri Actress Back In Spotlight | Know Her Age, Movies, Boyfriend & Other Details

Amrapali Dubey dance video going viral

Amrapali Dubey’s dance clips often go viral on YouTube and social media, with millions of views, thanks to her energetic performances and strong fan following in Bhojpuri entertainment.

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Who is Amrapali Dubey?
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Who is Amrapali Dubey?

Amrapali Dubey is a popular Bhojpuri actress, model, and TV personality known for hit films and songs, often called the “YouTube Queen” for her massive online popularity.

Amrapali Dubey age
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Amrapali Dubey age

Amrapali Dubey was born on January 11, 1987, in Uttar Pradesh, making her around 39 years old in 2026, with a long and successful acting career.

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Amrapali Dubey movies
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Amrapali Dubey movies

She has worked in major Bhojpuri films like Nirahua Hindustani, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Aashiqui, and Love Vivah.com, establishing herself as a leading actress.

Amrapali Dubey boyfriend
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Amrapali Dubey boyfriend

Amrapali Dubey is unmarried and keeps her personal life private. She is often linked with co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), though no relationship has been officially confirmed.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports and viral social media content. Any details about Amrapali Dubey’s personal life or relationships are unverified unless officially confirmed.

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