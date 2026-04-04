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  • Awarapan 2 Release Date OUT: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Set for Public Holiday; Check Story, Cast, Plot, Big Clash with Aamir Khan’s Lahore 1947

Awarapan 2 Release Date OUT: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Set for Public Holiday; Check Story, Cast, Plot, Big Clash with Aamir Khan’s Lahore 1947

The much-awaited sequel Awarapan 2 is finally set for a big release as shoot nears completion. Fans of Emraan Hashmi are excited to see him return to the screen. The makers are deciding to lock one of Bollywood’s cult classics around public holiday, making it a perfect time for audiences to head to theatres. 

Published By: Published: April 4, 2026 14:49:24 IST
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Awarapan 2 Release Date
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Awarapan 2 Release Date

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Awarapan 2 is now being scheduled for a major festive release. Emraan Hashmi’s movie will allegedly be released on Independence Day 026, clashing with Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan’s Lahore 1947.

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Awarapan 2 Cast
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Awarapan 2 Cast

Awarapan 2 cast members are Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shaban Azmi.

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Awarapan 2 Story
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Awarapan 2 Story

Awarapan 2 continues to be a cult classic and will explore the themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption within the gangster underworld.

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