Chiraiya Web Series Review: Where to Watch Online, Cast, Story & OTT Platform Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Kalyani Priyadarshan Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Kalyani Priyadarshan Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Kalyani Priyadarshan Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Kalyani Priyadarshan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Kalyani Priyadarshan Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Kalyani Priyadarshan Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Kalyani Priyadarshan Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci abu dhabi weather Didier Deschamps Aamir Khan film 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case Iran denies negotiations port arthur diplomatic tension donald trump Iran US War Kalyani Priyadarshan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Chiraiya Web Series Review: Where to Watch Online, Cast, Story & OTT Platform Details

Chiraiya Web Series Review: Where to Watch Online, Cast, Story & OTT Platform Details

Chiraiya is one of the most talked-about recent OTT releases, grabbing attention for its bold and sensitive theme. The series dives deep into the reality of mariage, consent, and emotional struggles faced by women in society. With powerful performanves and a strong storyline, it aims to spark conversations around topics often left unspoken. If you’re planning to watch something intense and though-provoking, Chiraiya might just be your next binge!

Published By: Published: March 24, 2026 11:51:13 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Chiraiya OTT: Where to Watch This Web Series?
1/6
Chiraiya Web Series Review: Where to Watch Online, Cast, Story & OTT Platform Details

Chiraiya OTT: Where to Watch This Web Series?

It is streaming on JioHotstar from 20 March, 2026. It consists 6 episodes.

You Might Be Interested In
Chiraiya Cast
2/6

Chiraiya Cast

Divya Dutta
Sanjay Mishra
Prasanna Bisht
Siddharth Shaw
Faisal Rashid
Tinnu Anand
Sarita Joshi
Anjum Saxena

Chiraiya Story
3/6

Chiraiya Story

The series is a social drama focused on marital consent and abuse. It follows a woman navigating a troubled marriage and uncovering harsh realities within a family. It highlights emotional trauma, societal pressure, and gender inequality.

You Might Be Interested In
Chiraiya Web Series Review
4/6

Chiraiya Web Series Review

The show is being described as a bold and hard-hitting drama. Critics and early reactions say it raises uncomfortable but important questions. The performances, especially by Divya Dutta, are getting attention.

Chiraiya Series: Languages Available
5/6

Chiraiya Series: Languages Available

The series streams in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Rajasthani and Oriya on JioHotstar.

You Might Be Interested In
Diclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided above about the web series Chiraiya is based on available online sources and early reports. Details such as cast, storyline, release platform, and reviews may change over time. Viewer opinions may vary, and the content is intended for informational purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS