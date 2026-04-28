LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence India crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Faridabad crime james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today domestic violence India crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Faridabad crime james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today domestic violence India crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Faridabad crime james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today domestic violence India crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Faridabad crime james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence India crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Faridabad crime james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today domestic violence India crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Faridabad crime james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today domestic violence India crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Faridabad crime james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today domestic violence India crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Faridabad crime james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Chitrangada Singh Age, Net Worth, Career, and Latest News 2026: Films, OTT Projects, and Comeback Updates of the Bollywood Actress

Chitrangada Singh Age, Net Worth, Career, and Latest News 2026: Films, OTT Projects, and Comeback Updates of the Bollywood Actress

Chitrangada Singh Age, Net Worth, Career, and Latest News 2026: Know about her upcoming films, OTT projects, earnings, personal life, and Bollywood comeback journey.

Published By: Published: April 28, 2026 10:37:47 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who Is Chitrangada Singh?
1/4
Chitrangada Singh Age, Net Worth, Career, and Latest News 2026: Films, OTT Projects, and Comeback Updates of the Bollywood Actress

Who Is Chitrangada Singh?

As of April 2026, Chitrangada Singh remains a well-known and respected name in Bollywood. She was born on August 30, 1976, which makes her 50 years old today. She hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and comes from an army family background, with her father, Colonel Niranjan Singh, serving in the Indian Army. Her upbringing created her disciplined lifestyle, which developed her confident personality.

You Might Be Interested In
Career Journey
2/4

Career Journey

Chitrangada started her acting career through critically acclaimed performances which allowed her to establish herself as an actress who delivers powerful performances. She has maintained a balance between commercial films and content-based movies throughout her career while receiving acclaim for her screen presence, graceful appearance, and ability to act. She has maintained a steady path in her career by choosing specific projects to work on.

Net Worth
3/4

Net Worth

As of 2026, Chitrangada Singh’s estimated net worth is around $10 million (approximately ₹35–50 crore). Reports suggest she charges close to ₹2 crore per film for high-profile projects. Her income comes from films, brand endorsements, and emerging production ventures.

You Might Be Interested In
Personal Life
4/4

Personal Life

Chitrangada Singh was married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa from 2001 to 2014, and the couple has a son, Zorawar Randhawa. Known for her timeless beauty, she is widely admired for her fitness and disciplined lifestyle. Even at 50, she continues to inspire fans with her dedication to health, wellness, and self-care.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS