Chitrangada Singh Age, Net Worth, Career, and Latest News 2026: Films, OTT Projects, and Comeback Updates of the Bollywood Actress
Chitrangada Singh Age, Net Worth, Career, and Latest News 2026: Know about her upcoming films, OTT projects, earnings, personal life, and Bollywood comeback journey.
Who Is Chitrangada Singh?
As of April 2026, Chitrangada Singh remains a well-known and respected name in Bollywood. She was born on August 30, 1976, which makes her 50 years old today. She hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and comes from an army family background, with her father, Colonel Niranjan Singh, serving in the Indian Army. Her upbringing created her disciplined lifestyle, which developed her confident personality.
Career Journey
Chitrangada started her acting career through critically acclaimed performances which allowed her to establish herself as an actress who delivers powerful performances. She has maintained a balance between commercial films and content-based movies throughout her career while receiving acclaim for her screen presence, graceful appearance, and ability to act. She has maintained a steady path in her career by choosing specific projects to work on.
Net Worth
As of 2026, Chitrangada Singh’s estimated net worth is around $10 million (approximately ₹35–50 crore). Reports suggest she charges close to ₹2 crore per film for high-profile projects. Her income comes from films, brand endorsements, and emerging production ventures.
Personal Life
Chitrangada Singh was married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa from 2001 to 2014, and the couple has a son, Zorawar Randhawa. Known for her timeless beauty, she is widely admired for her fitness and disciplined lifestyle. Even at 50, she continues to inspire fans with her dedication to health, wellness, and self-care.