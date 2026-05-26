From Italy To Mexico: Most Colourful Streets In The World That Look Straight Out Of A Dream

There are some streets in the world that are vibrant and breathtaking, appearing as if they were taken from a film or artwork. The brightly painted houses, paintings on walls, flower decorations, and colonial architecture make these streets look visually appealing, which catches everyone’s attention and makes them popular tourist destinations. Tourists from all over the world come to such places to experience their vibrant atmosphere and breathtaking views. Here are 10 of the most colourful streets in the world that look truly magical and unforgettable: