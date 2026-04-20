From Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date: When and Where To Watch in India and Abroad | OTT Platform Details
From Season 4: Fans of From are losing it as Season 4 Episode 2 is finally here, and the mystery is getting darker than ever. The new episode promises shocking twists, deeper secrets and moments that could completely change everything we thought we knew about the town. Viewers across India and abroad are rushing to find out when and where they can watch the latest episode without missing the hype.
From Season 4 Release Date
Season 4 of From premiered on April 19, 2026, with Episode 2 titled “Fray” scheduled for April 26, following a weekly Sunday release pattern.
From Season 4 Story
The series follows residents trapped in a mysterious town where escape is impossible, facing deadly creatures at night while uncovering secrets about the place and its terrifying origins.
From Season 4: Where to Watch (Global)
Globally, From Season 4 streams on MGM+, also accessible via Amazon Prime Video add-on and live TV services, with episodes releasing weekly at 9 PM ET.
From Season 4: Where to Watch in India
In India, official streaming details remain unclear, but the show is expected to be available via Amazon Prime Video with MGM+ add-on or similar partnered platforms.
From Season 4 India Release Timing
Episodes release at 9 PM ET in the US, which translates to around 6:30 AM IST in India the next day for viewers watching simultaneously.
Disclaimer
Release dates and streaming availability may vary by region and platform. Please check official services like Amazon Prime Video or MGM+ for the latest and accurate updates.