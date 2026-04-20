LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav Amravati Viral MMS business news Cricket Amravati MMS Chandrika Dixit mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date: When and Where To Watch in India and Abroad | OTT Platform Details

From Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date: When and Where To Watch in India and Abroad | OTT Platform Details

From Season 4: Fans of From are losing it as Season 4 Episode 2 is finally here, and the mystery is getting darker than ever. The new episode promises shocking twists, deeper secrets and moments that could completely change everything we thought we knew about the town. Viewers across India and abroad are rushing to find out when and where they can watch the latest episode without missing the hype.

Published By: Published: April 20, 2026 13:35:30 IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Season 4 Release Date
1/6

From Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of From premiered on April 19, 2026, with Episode 2 titled “Fray” scheduled for April 26, following a weekly Sunday release pattern.

You Might Be Interested In
From Season 4 Story
2/6

From Season 4 Story

The series follows residents trapped in a mysterious town where escape is impossible, facing deadly creatures at night while uncovering secrets about the place and its terrifying origins.

From Season 4: Where to Watch (Global)
3/6
From Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date: When and Where To Watch in India and Abroad | OTT Platform Details

From Season 4: Where to Watch (Global)

Globally, From Season 4 streams on MGM+, also accessible via Amazon Prime Video add-on and live TV services, with episodes releasing weekly at 9 PM ET.

You Might Be Interested In
From Season 4: Where to Watch in India
4/6

From Season 4: Where to Watch in India

In India, official streaming details remain unclear, but the show is expected to be available via Amazon Prime Video with MGM+ add-on or similar partnered platforms.

From Season 4 India Release Timing
5/6

From Season 4 India Release Timing

Episodes release at 9 PM ET in the US, which translates to around 6:30 AM IST in India the next day for viewers watching simultaneously.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Release dates and streaming availability may vary by region and platform. Please check official services like Amazon Prime Video or MGM+ for the latest and accurate updates.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS