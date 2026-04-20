From Season 4 On MGM+ Spoilers Alert: The Man in Yellow Dark Plan Revealed; Here’s Everything to Know Before Amazon Prime Release

From Season 4 On MGM+ Spoilers Alert.

From Season 4 On MGM+: Sophia Is Actually The Man in Yellow

From Season 4 premiere brings another new arrival to town, but she’s far from what she appears to be. Introduced as a quiet, devout teenage girl, Sophia literally crashes into town after her father, a priest, suffers a seizure while driving. Their vehicle slams into the sheriff’s station, and she is carefully pulled out of the wreckage, narrowly avoiding serious injury as twisted metal stops just short of her neck.

Sophia initially comes across as just another soft spoken newcomer. But From Season 4 took a wild turn when her true nature was revealed when she revived her father using what appeared to be supernatural abilities, exposing that she is anything but ordinary.