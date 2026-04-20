From Season 4 Released On MGM+: Here’s How Fans In India Can Watch It Online As Amazon Prime Release Delayed

The much-awaited premiere of From Season 4, titled The Arrival, wastes no time in plunging viewers back into its eerie, mind-bending world. Popular horror show premiered on April 19, 2026, on the major OTT platform MGM+. But Indian fans are sad as the series has not hit on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. So, here’s a deep dive into where and how to watch From Season 4 in India.