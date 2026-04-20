From Season 4 Released On MGM+: Here’s How Fans In India Can Watch It Online As Amazon Prime Release Delayed
The much-awaited premiere of From Season 4, titled The Arrival, wastes no time in plunging viewers back into its eerie, mind-bending world. Popular horror show premiered on April 19, 2026, on the major OTT platform MGM+. But Indian fans are sad as the series has not hit on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. So, here’s a deep dive into where and how to watch From Season 4 in India.
From Season 4 Release Date in India
From Season 4 has already hit MGM+ on Sunday, April 19, 2026 for the US fans. For the viewers in India, From Season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, April 20, 2026.
Where to Watch From Season 4 in India?
Viewers can watch From Season 4 in India on Amazon Prime Video on April 20th 2026. The season consists of 10 episodes, releasing each episode every Monday and the final From Season 4 episode is scheduled for June 21, 2026.
How to Watch From Season 4 Free on OTT platform in India?
There are no permanent free ways to watch From Season 4 on OTT. Fans can access a 30 day free trial on Amazon Prime Video.
From Season 4 Episode 1
From Season 4 Episode 1 titled “The Arrival” follows the town as a new arrival causes chaos while Jade and Tabitha deal with Man in Yellow and his disguised personality.
From Season 4 Cast
From Season 4 cast members are Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, Julia Doyle, Robert Joy, and Samantha Brown.