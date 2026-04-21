Happy Raj OTT Release: When and Where to Watch G. V. Prakash Kumar’s Tamil Comedy-Drama Online & Streaming Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Happy Raj OTT Release: When and Where to Watch G. V. Prakash Kumar’s Tamil Comedy-Drama Online & Streaming Details

Happy Raj OTT Release: When and Where to Watch G. V. Prakash Kumar’s Tamil Comedy-Drama Online & Streaming Details

The Tamil comedy-drama Happy Raj, featuring the multi-talented G. V. Prakash Kumar, is set to make its digital debut following a successful theatrical run. Directed by debutant Maria Raja Elanchezhiyan, the film has garnered attention for its relatable family dynamics and the highly anticipated comeback of veteran actor Abbas.

Published By: Published: April 21, 2026 13:32:36 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Release Date
1/5
Happy Raj OTT Release: When and Where to Watch G. V. Prakash Kumar’s Tamil Comedy-Drama Online & Streaming Details

Release Date

The Tamil romantic comedy-drama Happy Raj is set to stream on April 24, 2026, in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

You Might Be Interested In
OTT Platform
2/5

OTT Platform

It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast
3/5

Cast

Lead Actors: G. V. Prakash Kumar, Sri Gouri Priya, and Abbas
Key Supporting Cast: George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, and Premgi Amaren

You Might Be Interested In
Plot
4/5

Plot

After falling for his team leader, Kavya (Sri Gouri Priya), Happy must navigate a chaotic and humorous collision between their two vastly different families to save their relationship.

You Might Be Interested In
Storyline
5/5

Storyline

The story follows Anandh Raj (G. V. Prakash Kumar), a young man who moves to the city to escape his father’s eccentric reputation, which has repeatedly ruined his romantic prospects in their village.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS