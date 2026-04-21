Happy Raj OTT Release: When and Where to Watch G. V. Prakash Kumar’s Tamil Comedy-Drama Online & Streaming Details
The Tamil comedy-drama Happy Raj, featuring the multi-talented G. V. Prakash Kumar, is set to make its digital debut following a successful theatrical run. Directed by debutant Maria Raja Elanchezhiyan, the film has garnered attention for its relatable family dynamics and the highly anticipated comeback of veteran actor Abbas.
Release Date
The Tamil romantic comedy-drama Happy Raj is set to stream on April 24, 2026, in both Tamil and Telugu languages.
OTT Platform
It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Cast
Lead Actors: G. V. Prakash Kumar, Sri Gouri Priya, and Abbas
Key Supporting Cast: George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, and Premgi Amaren
Plot
After falling for his team leader, Kavya (Sri Gouri Priya), Happy must navigate a chaotic and humorous collision between their two vastly different families to save their relationship.
Storyline
The story follows Anandh Raj (G. V. Prakash Kumar), a young man who moves to the city to escape his father’s eccentric reputation, which has repeatedly ruined his romantic prospects in their village.