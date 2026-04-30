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  • If Wishes Could Kill Review: Girigo App Curse, Ending Breakdown, Korean Shamanism and Season 2 Twist

If Wishes Could Kill Review: Girigo App Curse, Ending Breakdown, Korean Shamanism and Season 2 Twist

A detailed breakdown of Netflix’s If Wishes Could Kill, including Girigo app rules, Korean shamanism, major deaths, ending explained, and Season 2 hints.

Published By: Published: April 30, 2026 15:41:01 IST
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What Is If Wishes Could Kill About?
1/4
If Wishes Could Kill Review: Girigo App Curse, Ending Breakdown, Korean Shamanism, and Season 2 Twist

What Is If Wishes Could Kill About?

If Wishes Could Kill is a gripping K-drama that blends teen drama, tech horror, and occult mystery. The story follows a group of school friends who discover a deadly app called Girigo that grants wishes but demands their lives in return. With a mix of modern tech fears and Korean folklore, the series keeps viewers hooked till the end.

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How Girigo App Curse Works
2/4

How Girigo App Curse Works

The Girigo app allows users to make wishes by uploading a video with their name and birthdate. Once the wish is granted, a 24-hour countdown begins, leading to death. The only way to stop the countdown is if someone else makes a wish, creating a dangerous chain reaction among users.

The First Death That Changes Everything
3/4

The First Death That Changes Everything

Hyeon-wook uses the app to score full marks in his exam. While he celebrates initially, the dark truth unfolds when he suddenly dies, shockingly and disturbingly. His death makes his friends realize that Girigo is not just a game but a deadly curse.

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Season 2 Twist
4/4

Season 2 Twist

The story hints at a possible continuation. In the final scene, Na-ri’s abandoned phone is found with the Girigo app still active. A mysterious Discord user guides someone to it, suggesting the curse may return, possibly led by Na-ri’s spirit.

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