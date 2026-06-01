Is Euphoria Officially Over? What Happened To Rue, Cassie, Maddy & Laurie In The Series Finale
After spending seven years, three seasons, and countless on-par-shocking moments, HBO’s Euphoria has finally come to an end. The drama’s final episode gave viewers multiple shocking moments, including Rue’s, Cassie’s, Maddy’s, and Laurie’s, leaving many divided. While audiences are still processing the controversial ending, here’s what each of the show’s most discussed characters did in its final episode.
Is Euphoria officially over?
Yes. HBO has officially confirmed that Euphoria has ended after seven years, three seasons, and 26 episodes. Creator Sam Levinson closed the story with Season 3's emotional finale.
Euphoria Season 3 Finale Summary (Episode 8)
The finale delivered multiple shocking twists. Rue suffered a fatal overdose, Laurie died during a DEA raid, Ali took revenge on Alamo, and Cassie and Maddy surprisingly reconciled. Faye and Wayne escaped together, ending the series on a bittersweet note.
Euphoria Full Summary
Season 3 jumps five years ahead, showing the characters as troubled young adults. Rue becomes involved in dangerous drug operations, Cassie chases fame, Maddy reinvents her career, and old friendships collapse. Crime, addiction, revenge, and loss ultimately shape the show's dark ending.
Euphoria Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date
There is no Episode 9. HBO planned Season 3 as an eight-episode final season. Episode 8, titled "In God We Trust," serves as both the season finale and the series finale.
Euphoria Ending Fan Reaction
Fans were heavily divided. Some praised the emotional ending and performances, especially from Zendaya. Others criticized Rue's fate, the darker crime-focused storyline, and unresolved character arcs, with many calling it one of television's most controversial finales.
Disclaimer
This article contains major spoilers from the Euphoria series finale. Plot details and character outcomes discussed below are based on the final episode aired by HBO. Viewer interpretations and reactions may vary.