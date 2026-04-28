Jana Nayagan New Release Date Confirmed: Thalapathy Vijay’s Political Action Drama to Hit Theatres | Check Official Update, Cast, Plot Details

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally got a new release date, giving fans a fresh reason to celebrate. The political action drama, which has been creating strong buzz since its announcement, is expected to showcase Vijay in a powerful and intense role. The production team has published the new theatrical release schedule, but audiences remain enthusiastic about the film because of its casting choices, plot development, and overall production scale. Here’s everything you need to know about the official update, plot details, and what to expect from one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year.