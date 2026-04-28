Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed

Scores of students on Tuesday staged a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia against an event linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), prompting heavy security deployment outside the campus. Personnel from the Delhi Police were stationed at key entry points as students gathered to oppose the programme reportedly organised within the university’s engineering department.

University authorities have not yet issued an official response on the matter. Protesters raised slogans and demanded the cancellation of the event, calling it inappropriate for a central university campus.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at Jamia strongly objected to the programme, which is said to be part of ‘Yuva Kumbh’ marking 100 years of the RSS.

In a statement, the student body on Monday alleged that granting permission for the event was a “direct provocation” and raised concerns over the safety and dignity of minority students.

Condemning the administration’s decision, the SFI demanded immediate withdrawal of permission for the programme.

(With inputs from ANI)

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