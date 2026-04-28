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Home > India News > Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed

Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed

Jamia Millia Islamia witnessed a major student protest on Tuesday over an RSS-linked programme on campus. Heavy Delhi Police deployment was seen as students gathered to oppose the event organised in the engineering department.

Jamia Millia Islamia sees student protest over RSS-linked Yuva Kumbh event; heavy police deployed as SFI demands cancellation. Photo: ANI.
Jamia Millia Islamia sees student protest over RSS-linked Yuva Kumbh event; heavy police deployed as SFI demands cancellation. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 28, 2026 15:14:37 IST

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Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed

Scores of students on Tuesday staged a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia against an event linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), prompting heavy security deployment outside the campus. Personnel from the Delhi Police were stationed at key entry points as students gathered to oppose the programme reportedly organised within the university’s engineering department.
University authorities have not yet issued an official response on the matter. Protesters raised slogans and demanded the cancellation of the event, calling it inappropriate for a central university campus.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at Jamia strongly objected to the programme, which is said to be part of ‘Yuva Kumbh’ marking 100 years of the RSS.

In a statement, the student body on Monday alleged that granting permission for the event was a “direct provocation” and raised concerns over the safety and dignity of minority students.
Condemning the administration’s decision, the SFI demanded immediate withdrawal of permission for the programme.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed

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Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed
Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed
Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed
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