Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed

Scores of students on Tuesday staged a protest at Jamia Millia Islamia against an event linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), prompting heavy security deployment outside the campus. Personnel from the Delhi Police were stationed at key entry points as students gathered to oppose the programme reportedly organised within the university’s engineering department.
University authorities have not yet issued an official response on the matter. Protesters raised slogans and demanded the cancellation of the event, calling it inappropriate for a central university campus.
The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at Jamia strongly objected to the programme, which is said to be part of ‘Yuva Kumbh’ marking 100 years of the RSS.
Heavy Security Deployed Outside Jamia University as RSS Programme Sparks Protests
Delhi Police and RPF personnel have been deployed outside Jamia University following protests over an RSS programme reportedly organised within the engineering faculty. Security has been… pic.twitter.com/zUTGc6VKtr
— Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 28, 2026
In a statement, the student body on Monday alleged that granting permission for the event was a “direct provocation” and raised concerns over the safety and dignity of minority students.
Condemning the administration’s decision, the SFI demanded immediate withdrawal of permission for the programme.
(With inputs from ANI)
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Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin