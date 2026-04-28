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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’

‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’

According to the woman, the incident took place around 6 am while she was out for her usual run on a busy cycling track. She said that even though the area is popular among fitness enthusiasts early in the morning, a man allegedly behaved inappropriately in public.

Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track. Photo: Instagram
Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 28, 2026 15:09:51 IST

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‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’

A disturbing incident from Hyderabad has sparked widespread outrage after a woman alleged that she witnessed a man engaging in an obscene act on a busy cycling track during early morning hours. The claim, shared through a viral video on social media, has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety in public spaces. Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track 

Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track

The woman described the event to have occurred at 6 am which she ran on a crowded cycling path. The area becomes busy with fitness enthusiasts who exercise there during sunrise according to her statement yet a man chose to act inappropriately through his public display of sexual behavior.

In a viral Instagram video shared by user @onseventhsky she recalled the incident saying that she was running around 6 am when at about 6 15 she saw a man allegedly engaging in an obscene act right on the cycling track. She also pointed out that the route is usually crowded even during early morning hours in Hyderabad.

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Hyderabad Woman Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’ 

She said, “I was standing and this is like 6 o’clock and at 6.15 this guy was jerking off right at the (0:06) cycle track. It’s crowded. If you’re from Hyderabad, you would know this cycling track is extremely (0:11) crowded. I wish my camera would have opened like two milliseconds earlier and I could have (0:19) shown his face. This guy was jerking off right in front of me and now he left. But as for (0:28) this. 

She further added, “What else am I supposed to wear? I’m f*****g running. And I don’t even come before (0:35) sunrise. I come always after sunrise. I check the sunrise time and I start at that time. (0:41) Because I don’t feel safe in an auto or in a bike wearing running clothes. Because these (0:49) autowallas and bikewallas will keep staring and there will be like uncles, like 55-year-old uncles. (0:56) This is supposed to be a safe space, right? Isn’t it, Hyderabad?” 

Social Media Reactions 

One User Commented, “I experienced something similar recently on the cycling track in Kokapet . The first time I noticed him, I thought he was just peeing and ignored it. The second time, I realised what he was actually doing. He noticed that I had understood and immediately ran away.

As I walked further, I saw the same man again in a different spot, doing the same thing. When he saw me this time, he ran off again. He looked quite drunk, and it was around 9–9:30 in the morning, when the track wasn’t very crowded. I did what felt safest in that moment and left immediately.

It was an extremely disturbing and traumatising thing to witness. What’s even more upsetting is how quick people are to judge, call out, or harass two people simply holding hands or kissing in public,but no one seems to confront men like him. It’s disgusting.

And the fact that this happened in Kokapet, which is considered one of the more urbanised and “safe” areas in Hyderabad, makes it even more shocking.” 

Second user wrote, “I guess it’s more like a rite of passage to womanhood, because how else will I realize I am a woman if I don’t go through such things, it’s like a universal woman experience at this point.’ 

Third user commented, “Can’t even imagine how horrific it could be! Atleast you had the courage to chase and confront him.”

Also Read: Major Security Breach At Chinnaswamy Stadium: 240+ CCTV Cameras Disabled After Angry Workers Cut Fibre Cables Before RCB Match 

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Tags: cycling track incidenthyderabad newsHyderabad viral videoindia crime newsobscene act casepublic harassment Indiawomen safety Hyderabad

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‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’

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‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’

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‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’
‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’
‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’
‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’

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