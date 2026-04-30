Kangana Ranaut’s 6 Timeless Saree Looks That Celebrate Indian Heritage, Elegance and Classic Style
Kangana Ranaut has always celebrated Indian textiles with unmatched grace. From handwoven silks to heritage weaves, her saree looks reflect the richness, culture, and craftsmanship of India. On her birthday, here’s a look at six stunning saree styles that define her iconic fashion choices.
Kangana in Ivory Chanderi Silk Saree
Graceful and regal, Kangana’s ivory Chanderi silk saree exudes understated luxury. The lightweight fabric and delicate zari work reflect timeless elegance.
katan silk Saree
A symbol of opulence, Kangana dazzles in a red Banarasi silk saree. The rich zari work and bold colors embody the grandeur of Indian wedding and festive wear traditions.
Kangana in Assam Tussar Silk Saree
Elegant and earthy, Kangana stuns in a classic Assam Tussar silk saree that reflects the raw beauty of traditional weaving. The natural texture and subtle sheen highlight India’s rich textile heritage.
Brown Kotpad Cotton Tussar Silk
Kangana embraces tribal artistry in a brown Kotpad saree crafted from cotton Tussar silk. The intricate motifs and deep tones celebrate sustainable fashion and indigenous craftsmanship.
Pochampally Ikat Handloom Cotton Saree
This indigo Pochampally Ikat saree reflects vibrant handloom excellence. Kangana pairs it with effortless styling, letting the geometric patterns and rich dyeing technique stand out.
Maroon Tussar Ghicha Silk Bandha Saree
Rich maroon tones meet detailed Bandha Ikat work in this Tussar Ghicha silk saree. Kangana’s look highlights the depth and richness of Odisha’s textile tradition.