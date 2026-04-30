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  • Kangana Ranaut’s 6 Timeless Saree Looks That Celebrate Indian Heritage, Elegance and Classic Style

Kangana Ranaut’s 6 Timeless Saree Looks That Celebrate Indian Heritage, Elegance and Classic Style

Kangana Ranaut has always celebrated Indian textiles with unmatched grace. From handwoven silks to heritage weaves, her saree looks reflect the richness, culture, and craftsmanship of India. On her birthday, here’s a look at six stunning saree styles that define her iconic fashion choices.

Published By: Published: April 30, 2026 16:44:16 IST
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Kangana in Ivory Chanderi Silk Saree
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Kangana in Ivory Chanderi Silk Saree

Graceful and regal, Kangana’s ivory Chanderi silk saree exudes understated luxury. The lightweight fabric and delicate zari work reflect timeless elegance.

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katan silk Saree
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katan silk Saree

A symbol of opulence, Kangana dazzles in a red Banarasi silk saree. The rich zari work and bold colors embody the grandeur of Indian wedding and festive wear traditions.

Kangana in Assam Tussar Silk Saree
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Kangana in Assam Tussar Silk Saree

Elegant and earthy, Kangana stuns in a classic Assam Tussar silk saree that reflects the raw beauty of traditional weaving. The natural texture and subtle sheen highlight India’s rich textile heritage.

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Brown Kotpad Cotton Tussar Silk
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Brown Kotpad Cotton Tussar Silk

Kangana embraces tribal artistry in a brown Kotpad saree crafted from cotton Tussar silk. The intricate motifs and deep tones celebrate sustainable fashion and indigenous craftsmanship.

Pochampally Ikat Handloom Cotton Saree
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Pochampally Ikat Handloom Cotton Saree

This indigo Pochampally Ikat saree reflects vibrant handloom excellence. Kangana pairs it with effortless styling, letting the geometric patterns and rich dyeing technique stand out.

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Maroon Tussar Ghicha Silk Bandha Saree
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Maroon Tussar Ghicha Silk Bandha Saree

Rich maroon tones meet detailed Bandha Ikat work in this Tussar Ghicha silk saree. Kangana’s look highlights the depth and richness of Odisha’s textile tradition.

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