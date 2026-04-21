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  • Kolai Seval OTT Release: When and Where To Watch This Tamil Thriller Online | Know Film Review, Cast, Storyline and Platform Details

Kolai Seval OTT Release: When and Where To Watch This Tamil Thriller Online | Know Film Review, Cast, Storyline and Platform Details

Kolai Seval OTT Release: Missed Kolai Seval in theatres? The film is suddenly making noise again as fans rush to find where it’s streaming online. There’s major confusion around its OTT release, and many are asking the same question: is it already available to watch? Rumors about its digital debut have taken over the internet, creating curiosity among the audience. From release date buzz to platform mystery, here’s everything you need to know before you stream Kolai Seval.

Published By: Published: April 21, 2026 13:32:06 IST
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Kolai Seval OTT Release Date
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Kolai Seval OTT

Kolai Seval OTT Release Date

The OTT release date of Kolai Seval is not officially announced yet. It is now available to stream on Sun NXT as of mid-April 2026.

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Kolai Seval: Where to Watch on OTT
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Kolai Seval: Where to Watch on OTT

The OTT platform is not officially confirmed, but the film is already available/streaming on Sun NXT, indicating it as the likely digital platform.

Kolai Seval Story
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Kolai Seval Story

The film follows a pregnant woman visiting a forest shrine as part of a 200-year-old ritual, where she encounters danger and uncovers dark, supernatural secrets tied to folklore.

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Kolai Seval Cast
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Kolai Seval Cast

The movie stars Kalaiyarasan and Deepa Balu in lead roles, along with Bala Saravanan, Gajaraj, and Aadhav in important supporting roles.

Kolai Seval Review
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Kolai Seval Review

The film received mixed responses. Critics praised its atmosphere and folklore elements but noted slow pacing, making it appealing mainly to audiences who enjoy slow-burn thrillers.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and latest reports. OTT release details and platform availability may change as per official announcements.

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