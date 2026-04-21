Kolai Seval OTT Release: When and Where To Watch This Tamil Thriller Online | Know Film Review, Cast, Storyline and Platform Details

Kolai Seval OTT Release: Missed Kolai Seval in theatres? The film is suddenly making noise again as fans rush to find where it’s streaming online. There’s major confusion around its OTT release, and many are asking the same question: is it already available to watch? Rumors about its digital debut have taken over the internet, creating curiosity among the audience. From release date buzz to platform mystery, here’s everything you need to know before you stream Kolai Seval.