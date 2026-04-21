Kolai Seval OTT Release: When and Where To Watch This Tamil Thriller Online | Know Film Review, Cast, Storyline and Platform Details
Kolai Seval OTT Release: Missed Kolai Seval in theatres? The film is suddenly making noise again as fans rush to find where it’s streaming online. There’s major confusion around its OTT release, and many are asking the same question: is it already available to watch? Rumors about its digital debut have taken over the internet, creating curiosity among the audience. From release date buzz to platform mystery, here’s everything you need to know before you stream Kolai Seval.
Kolai Seval OTT Release Date
The OTT release date of Kolai Seval is not officially announced yet. It is now available to stream on Sun NXT as of mid-April 2026.
Kolai Seval: Where to Watch on OTT
The OTT platform is not officially confirmed, but the film is already available/streaming on Sun NXT, indicating it as the likely digital platform.
Kolai Seval Story
The film follows a pregnant woman visiting a forest shrine as part of a 200-year-old ritual, where she encounters danger and uncovers dark, supernatural secrets tied to folklore.
Kolai Seval Cast
The movie stars Kalaiyarasan and Deepa Balu in lead roles, along with Bala Saravanan, Gajaraj, and Aadhav in important supporting roles.
Kolai Seval Review
The film received mixed responses. Critics praised its atmosphere and folklore elements but noted slow pacing, making it appealing mainly to audiences who enjoy slow-burn thrillers.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and latest reports. OTT release details and platform availability may change as per official announcements.