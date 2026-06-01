Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 1-7, 2026): 6 New Movies & Series Streaming On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV & More

Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 1-7, 2026): June is bringing on a binge-ready array of new OTT releases, and they’re all for you. From the much-anticipated Gullak Season 5 continuation of the Mishra family saga to the real story of Titan’s rise to the top and more brand new comedies, thrillers and family dramas, this week’s streaming screens are full of titles you don’t want to miss. Don’t waste countless hours scrolling for your next video, before you do, dive into the biggest OTT releases from June 1-7, 2026.