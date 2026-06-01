Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 1-7, 2026): 6 New Movies & Series Streaming On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV & More
Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 1-7, 2026): June is bringing on a binge-ready array of new OTT releases, and they’re all for you. From the much-anticipated Gullak Season 5 continuation of the Mishra family saga to the real story of Titan’s rise to the top and more brand new comedies, thrillers and family dramas, this week’s streaming screens are full of titles you don’t want to miss. Don’t waste countless hours scrolling for your next video, before you do, dive into the biggest OTT releases from June 1-7, 2026.
New OTT Releases This Week (1-7 June, 2026)
Here's a list of the top 6 OTT releases releasing in the first week of June 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and more.
Maa Behen on Netflix (June 4, 2026)
This family drama focuses on the complex bond between a mother and daughter navigating personal struggles, expectations, and changing relationships. The story combines emotional depth with heartfelt moments and relatable family dynamics.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge on JioHotstar (June 2, 2026)
An action-packed revenge thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows a determined protagonist seeking justice against powerful enemies. With intense confrontations, emotional twists, and high-stakes drama, the series promises an engaging watch.
Michael Jackson: The Verdict on Netflix (June 3, 2026)
This gripping documentary revisits the controversies, court battles, and media scrutiny surrounding pop icon Michael Jackson. Through archival footage and expert insights, it examines one of the most debated celebrity trials in entertainment history.
Clarkson's Farm Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video (June 3, 2026)
Jeremy Clarkson returns with more farming challenges, unexpected setbacks, and hilarious adventures. The new season follows his efforts to keep Diddly Squat Farm running while dealing with changing regulations, weather surprises, and ambitious projects.
Gullak Season 5 on SonyLIV (June 5, 2026)
The beloved Mishra family returns with more everyday adventures, heartwarming moments, and humorous situations. Season 5 continues to celebrate middle-class life, family values, and the small joys that make Gullak a fan favorite.
Office Romance on Netflix (June 5, 2026)
Set inside a fast-paced workplace, Office Romance follows colleagues whose professional lives become complicated by unexpected feelings. The romantic comedy blends humor, workplace chaos, and emotional moments as relationships evolve.
Disclaimer
The release dates, streaming platforms, and content details mentioned in this article are based on information available at the time of publication. OTT platforms may revise schedules, postpone releases, or make regional availability changes without prior notice. Viewers are advised to check the respective streaming services for the latest updates.