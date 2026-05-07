Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 4–May 10, 2026): 10 New Movies And Shows Releasing On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More

The first full week of May 2026 is packed with exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. From Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s much-awaited return in Citadel Season 2 to Adivi Sesh’s action-packed Dacoit, viewers have plenty to binge-watch this week. Fans can also explore gripping crime thrillers, emotional dramas, musical entertainers, dark comedies, and international series arriving between May 4 and May 10, 2026.