Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 4–May 10, 2026): 10 New Movies And Shows Releasing On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More
The first full week of May 2026 is packed with exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. From Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s much-awaited return in Citadel Season 2 to Adivi Sesh’s action-packed Dacoit, viewers have plenty to binge-watch this week. Fans can also explore gripping crime thrillers, emotional dramas, musical entertainers, dark comedies, and international series arriving between May 4 and May 10, 2026.
Dacoit
Release Date: May 8, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Storyline: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur headline this intense neo-Western thriller set in Rajasthan. Haridas returns from prison seeking revenge against his former lover, Saraswati, believing she betrayed him. As dangerous heists unfold, both uncover a much larger conspiracy tied to their past.
Lukkhe
Release Date: May 8, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Storyline: Rapper King makes his acting debut in this musical action drama based in Punjab’s underground rap scene. A fierce rivalry between two MCs spirals into crime, revenge, and violence, while Raashii Khanna plays a determined cop caught in the chaos.
The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek
Release Date: May 7, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros
Release Date: May 8, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam
Release Date: May 8, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
M.I.A.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
No Place to be Single
Release Date: May 8, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Song Sung Blue
Release Date: May 8, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
My Dearest Assassin
Release Date: May 7, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Legends
Release Date: May 7, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix