LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meta Business GTA VI bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news birthright citizenship latest india news meta Business GTA VI bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news birthright citizenship latest india news meta Business GTA VI bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news birthright citizenship latest india news meta Business GTA VI bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news birthright citizenship latest india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meta Business GTA VI bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news birthright citizenship latest india news meta Business GTA VI bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news birthright citizenship latest india news meta Business GTA VI bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news birthright citizenship latest india news meta Business GTA VI bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news birthright citizenship latest india news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Latest OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend (24–26 April 2026): From ‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’ Nostalgia To ‘24 Season 3’ High-Stakes Thriller On Netflix, Prime Video, And JioHotstar

Latest OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend (24–26 April 2026): From ‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’ Nostalgia To ‘24 Season 3’ High-Stakes Thriller On Netflix, Prime Video, And JioHotstar

The upcoming weekend offers exciting streaming content which includes intense survival shows and nostalgic animated shows and suspenseful political shows that feature well-known actors through Netflix and Prime Video and the newly merged JioHotstar service.

Published By: Published: April 24, 2026 11:17:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Apex (Netflix)
1/6
Apex (Netflix)

Apex (Netflix)

Charlize Theron stars as a grieving rock climber who seeks solitude in the Australian outback but becomes the target of a sadistic hunter played by Taron Egerton. To survive, she must use her elite climbing skills and raw instincts to turn the tables in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

You Might Be Interested In
Marty Supreme (Prime Video)
2/6
Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme (Prime Video)

Timothée Chalamet plays a gifted but disgraced 1950s ping-pong hustler who finds an unlikely benefactor in a wealthy socialite played by Gwyneth Paltrow. The film explores his obsessed drive for a comeback and the morally complex arrangements he makes to reclaim his title on the world stage.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 (Netflix)
3/6
Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 (Netflix)

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 (Netflix)

This animated spin-off bridges the gap between Seasons 2 and 3, following the Hawkins gang as they investigate a winter mystery involving pumpkin zombies and vine-monsters. It blends '80s Saturday-morning cartoon nostalgia with the series' signature supernatural stakes and a new tech-savvy friend.

You Might Be Interested In
Prathichaya (JioHotstar)
4/6
Prathichaya

Prathichaya (JioHotstar)

Nivin Pauly leads this Malayalam political drama as an IT professional who is reluctantly pulled into the world of power after his father, the Chief Minister, is hit by a corporate scandal. He must navigate a dangerous web of corruption and state politics to clear his family's name and expose the truth.

If Wishes Could Kill (Netflix)
5/6
If Wishes Could Kill

If Wishes Could Kill (Netflix)

In this chilling South Korean teen horror, students at Seorin High School discover a mysterious app that grants their deepest desires but carries a lethal price. As a deadly countdown begins for every wish granted, the group must race to uncover the app's dark origins before the curse claims them all.

You Might Be Interested In
24: Season 3 (JioHotstar)
6/6
24: Season 3

24: Season 3 (JioHotstar)

Anil Kapoor returns as ATU agent Jai Singh Rathore in this high-octane revival that finds him pulled out of a decade-long hiatus to handle a national crisis. The stakes become deeply personal when a kidnapping plot forces him to confront ghosts from his past while racing against the clock.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS