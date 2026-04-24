Latest OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend (24–26 April 2026): From ‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’ Nostalgia To ‘24 Season 3’ High-Stakes Thriller On Netflix, Prime Video, And JioHotstar
The upcoming weekend offers exciting streaming content which includes intense survival shows and nostalgic animated shows and suspenseful political shows that feature well-known actors through Netflix and Prime Video and the newly merged JioHotstar service.
Apex (Netflix)
Charlize Theron stars as a grieving rock climber who seeks solitude in the Australian outback but becomes the target of a sadistic hunter played by Taron Egerton. To survive, she must use her elite climbing skills and raw instincts to turn the tables in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.
Marty Supreme (Prime Video)
Timothée Chalamet plays a gifted but disgraced 1950s ping-pong hustler who finds an unlikely benefactor in a wealthy socialite played by Gwyneth Paltrow. The film explores his obsessed drive for a comeback and the morally complex arrangements he makes to reclaim his title on the world stage.
Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 (Netflix)
This animated spin-off bridges the gap between Seasons 2 and 3, following the Hawkins gang as they investigate a winter mystery involving pumpkin zombies and vine-monsters. It blends '80s Saturday-morning cartoon nostalgia with the series' signature supernatural stakes and a new tech-savvy friend.
Prathichaya (JioHotstar)
Nivin Pauly leads this Malayalam political drama as an IT professional who is reluctantly pulled into the world of power after his father, the Chief Minister, is hit by a corporate scandal. He must navigate a dangerous web of corruption and state politics to clear his family's name and expose the truth.
If Wishes Could Kill (Netflix)
In this chilling South Korean teen horror, students at Seorin High School discover a mysterious app that grants their deepest desires but carries a lethal price. As a deadly countdown begins for every wish granted, the group must race to uncover the app's dark origins before the curse claims them all.
24: Season 3 (JioHotstar)
Anil Kapoor returns as ATU agent Jai Singh Rathore in this high-octane revival that finds him pulled out of a decade-long hiatus to handle a national crisis. The stakes become deeply personal when a kidnapping plot forces him to confront ghosts from his past while racing against the clock.