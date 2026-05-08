Perfect Crown Episode 9 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch IU And Byeon Woo-seok’s K-Drama Online

Perfect Crown Episode 9 is one of the most-awaited K-drama episodes this week as fans eagerly wait to see the next chapter in IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s royal romance drama. With emotional twists, contract marriage drama, and palace politics, the series has quickly become a trending title among global K-drama viewers. Episode 9 is expected to bring major developments in Seong Huiju and Grand Prince Yi An’s relationship.