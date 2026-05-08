Perfect Crown Episode 9 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch IU And Byeon Woo-seok’s K-Drama Online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam CM Chirayu Rana Bihar education news congress Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Assam CM Chirayu Rana Bihar education news congress Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Assam CM Chirayu Rana Bihar education news congress Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Assam CM Chirayu Rana Bihar education news congress Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam CM Chirayu Rana Bihar education news congress Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Assam CM Chirayu Rana Bihar education news congress Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Assam CM Chirayu Rana Bihar education news congress Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news Assam CM Chirayu Rana Bihar education news congress Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter arshdeep singh Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Perfect Crown Episode 9 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch IU And Byeon Woo-seok’s K-Drama Online

Perfect Crown Episode 9 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch IU And Byeon Woo-seok’s K-Drama Online

Perfect Crown Episode 9 is one of the most-awaited K-drama episodes this week as fans eagerly wait to see the next chapter in IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s royal romance drama. With emotional twists, contract marriage drama, and palace politics, the series has quickly become a trending title among global K-drama viewers. Episode 9 is expected to bring major developments in Seong Huiju and Grand Prince Yi An’s relationship.

Published By: Published: May 8, 2026 13:52:58 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Perfect Crown Episode 9 Release Date
1/5
Perfect Crown Episode 9 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch IU And Byeon Woo-seok’s K-Drama Online

Perfect Crown Episode 9 Release Date

Perfect Crown Episode 9 will premiere globally on May 8, 2026. The drama follows a fixed release pattern with new episodes dropping every Friday and Saturday.

You Might Be Interested In
Perfect Crown Episode 9 Time
2/5

Perfect Crown Episode 9 Time

It will premiere in India at 6:10 PM IST.

Where To Watch Perfect Crown Episode 9 In India
3/5

Where To Watch Perfect Crown Episode 9 In India

Globally, Perfect Crown streams officially on Disney+. However, Indian viewers are still waiting for confirmation regarding its release on JioHotstar or any other official streaming platform. Due to the lack of official Indian availability, many viewers have been searching for subtitled versions online after each episode's release.

You Might Be Interested In
Plot Of Perfect Crown
4/5

Plot Of Perfect Crown

The story follows Seong Huiju, a wealthy chaebol heiress and successful CEO played by IU, and Grand Prince Yi An, portrayed by Byeon Woo-seok. Their lives take an unexpected turn after Huiju proposes a contract marriage. What initially seems like a practical arrangement slowly turns emotional as both characters struggle with personal pain, public pressure, and growing feelings for each other.

You Might Be Interested In
Total Episodes And Finale Date
5/5

Total Episodes And Finale Date

Perfect Crown is planned as a 12-episode K-drama series. With Episode 9 arriving this week, the story is entering its final phase. The finale is currently scheduled to air on May 16, 2026. As the emotional tension rises between the lead characters, fans are expecting shocking twists, heartfelt moments, and a powerful ending in the final episodes.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS