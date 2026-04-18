Prathichaya OTT Release Date: Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller | Latest Malayalam Movie
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is all set to make his OTT return with his much-anticipated political thriller Prathichaya following a slow theatrical performance. B Unnikrishnan’s movie hit cinemas on March 6 promising an intense mix of politics, drama, and suspense. Here’s a deep dive into Prathichaya OTT release date, cast, story, and streaming platform.
Prathichaya OTT Release Date
Prathichaya is set to release on OTT platform on April 24. Fans are all excited to watch Nivin Pauly once again with his versatile acting skills.
Prathichaya OTT Release Platform
Prathichaya is scheduled to release on OTT platform JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. The makers confirmed the news by issuing an official statement on social media.
Prathichaya Story
The film presents an alternate political universe in Kerala, where a dominant party continues to rule under the leadership of K N Varghese, played by Balachandra Menon. His character is portrayed as charismatic yet controversial, with allegations of corruption surrounding him. Varghese’s elder son, Tobin (Nishanth Sagar), is already a Member of Parliament. However, the father sees his younger son John, played by Nivin Pauly, as the more capable successor.
John, however, is focused on his tech startup career and plans to move abroad with his wife. Things take a dramatic turn when a political scandal hits Varghese, forcing John to step into the political spotlight. The story follows his transformation as he attempts to restore his father’s reputation while navigating political pressure and media scrutiny. Sharaf U Dheen plays Ravi Madhavan, a media baron whose involvement deepens the central conspiracy.
Prathichaya Cast
The film also features Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, Saikumar, and Vishnu Agasthya in key roles.