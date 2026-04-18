Prathichaya OTT Release Date: Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller | Latest Malayalam Movie

Prathichaya Story

The film presents an alternate political universe in Kerala, where a dominant party continues to rule under the leadership of K N Varghese, played by Balachandra Menon. His character is portrayed as charismatic yet controversial, with allegations of corruption surrounding him. Varghese’s elder son, Tobin (Nishanth Sagar), is already a Member of Parliament. However, the father sees his younger son John, played by Nivin Pauly, as the more capable successor.

John, however, is focused on his tech startup career and plans to move abroad with his wife. Things take a dramatic turn when a political scandal hits Varghese, forcing John to step into the political spotlight. The story follows his transformation as he attempts to restore his father’s reputation while navigating political pressure and media scrutiny. Sharaf U Dheen plays Ravi Madhavan, a media baron whose involvement deepens the central conspiracy.