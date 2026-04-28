LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
buzzing stocks bisexual controversy Bharat Petroleum bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi buzzing stocks bisexual controversy Bharat Petroleum bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi buzzing stocks bisexual controversy Bharat Petroleum bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi buzzing stocks bisexual controversy Bharat Petroleum bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
buzzing stocks bisexual controversy Bharat Petroleum bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi buzzing stocks bisexual controversy Bharat Petroleum bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi buzzing stocks bisexual controversy Bharat Petroleum bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi buzzing stocks bisexual controversy Bharat Petroleum bullion market ATS afghanistan Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday Special: Top 7 Hot and Sexy Actresses’ UNKOWN Facts, Massive Net Worth, Luxury Life, Upcoming Movie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday Special: Top 7 Hot and Sexy Actresses’ UNKOWN Facts, Massive Net Worth, Luxury Life, Upcoming Movie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her birthday today and fans are celebrating not just her stellar performances but also her inspiring journey in the film industry. From delivering blockbuster hits to becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in South Indian cinema, Samantha continues to dominate headlines. Here’s a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s unknown facts, her financial success, and what lies ahead for the star.

Published By: Published: April 28, 2026 10:08:48 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday
1/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born on 28th April 1987 in Chennai. Today, she is celebrating her 39th birthday, on which she shared a soulful self-reflection on her journey and the “fire inside” that drives her career forward.

You Might Be Interested In
Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Once Struggled Financially Before Stardom
2/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Once Struggled Financially Before Stardom

Before entering films, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced financial challenges and even took up part-time modelling jobs during her college days to support herself. Acting wasn’t always the original plan—it became a turning point later.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Original Name Was Different
3/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Original Name Was Different

Many fans don’t know that her full name is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but she was born to a Telugu mother and Tamil father and grew up in Chennai, making her culturally rooted in both industries.

You Might Be Interested In
Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Deeply Involved in Philanthropy
4/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Deeply Involved in Philanthropy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu runs an NGO called Pratyusha Support, which provides medical assistance to women and children. She’s quietly contributed to several causes, including healthcare and education.

You Might Be Interested In
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth
5/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s estimated net worth is between Rs 110 crore and Rs 120 crore. She is one of South India’s highest paid actress as she charges Rs 3 to 5 crore per film.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS