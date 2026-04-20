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  • South OTT Releases This Week (April 20-26, 2026): Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil Films Streaming on JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SunNXT & More

South OTT Releases This Week (April 20-26, 2026): Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil Films Streaming on JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SunNXT & More

South OTT Releases This Week: This week’s South OTT lineup is packed with fresh releases, and trust me, you won’t want to miss what’s dropping between April 20-26, 2026. From feel-good romance to intense dramas, the OTT platforms are bringing major entertainment straight to your screens. Whether you’re into Malayalam thrillers or Telugu love stories, this week has something for every mood and vibe. 

Published By: Published: April 20, 2026 14:58:16 IST
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South OTT Releases This Week
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South OTT Releases This Week (April 20-26, 2026): Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil Films Streaming on JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SunNXT & More

South OTT Releases This Week

Here's a list of the top 5 South OTT releases available on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Pratichaya- April 24, JioHotstar
2/7

Pratichaya- April 24, JioHotstar

Malayalam political thriller Prathichaya follows a gripping story of power, politics, and family conflict, moving to OTT after theatres for a wider audience reach.

Band Melam- April 24, ZEE5
3/7

Band Melam- April 24, ZEE5

Band Melam is a Telugu romantic drama about childhood lovers separated by circumstances, exploring emotions, reunion, and rural life through a heartfelt musical narrative.

You Might Be Interested In
Lechindi Mahila Lokam-April 22, Sun NXT
4/7

Lechindi Mahila Lokam-April 22, Sun NXT

Lechindi Mahila Lokam is a Telugu film focusing on women-centric storytelling, highlighting empowerment, struggles, and societal challenges, offering a meaningful narrative aimed at strong female representation.

Happy Raj- April 24, Amazon Prime Video
5/7

Happy Raj- April 24, Amazon Prime Video

Happy Raj is a lighthearted romantic comedy-drama about love, family, and social expectations, blending humor with emotional conflicts in a typical Tamil family setting.

Comedy Cooks- April 18, JioHotstar
6/7

Comedy Cooks- April 18, JioHotstar

Comedy Cooks is a fun cooking reality show mixing comedy and competition, where celebrities and comedians create entertaining chaos while preparing dishes, making it a trending weekly watch. It is available in Malayalam and Tamil language.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Release dates and streaming platforms are based on available information and may change. Please check official OTT platforms for the latest updates and availability.

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