Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Leaked Clip Goes Viral Online: Release Postponed, Cast, Storyline and OTT Details Inside

Jana Nayagan LEAKED? Upcoming South film Jana Nayagan is in BIG trouble as shocking leak chaos leaves fans stunned. Internet erupts after unseen footage controversy sparks massive buzz. Amid the chaos, the film’s release has now been postponed, adding to the suspense. Starring Vijay, the project is now surrounded by mystery and rising anticipation. From release date to leaked footage, here’s everything you need to know about the film Jana Nayagan.