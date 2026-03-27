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  • What to Watch This Weekend on OTT (March 27-29, 2026): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and More

What to Watch This Weekend on OTT (March 27-29, 2026): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and More

New OTT Releases This Weekend: Looking for what to binge this weekend? This week’s OTT lineup is packed with thrilling releases across Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and more. From high-stakes K-pop comebacks to dark horror thrillers, there’s something for every mood. Fan-favorite shows are returning with new seasons while fresh titles are already creating buzz online. Whether you’re into romance, suspense or intense storytelling, these picks are dominating watchlists right now. 

Published By: Published: March 27, 2026 13:59:03 IST
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Weekend OTT Guide (27 March 2026-29 March 2026)
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What to Watch This Weekend on OTT (March 27-29, 2026): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and More

Weekend OTT Guide (27 March 2026-29 March 2026)

Here are 6 new movies and shows streaming this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen on Netflix
2/8

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen on Netflix

A horror miniseries about an engaged couple whose wedding is disrupted by a terrifying incident. As secrets unravel, the story spirals into psychological tension and disturbing supernatural events.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on JioHotstar
3/8

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on JioHotstar

Matt Murdock returns as Daredevil, forming a resistance against Mayor Wilson Fisk’s anti-vigilante rule. The season explores power, justice, and conflict in a darker, politically charged New York.

You Might Be Interested In
Pretty Lethal on Amazon Prime Video
4/8

Pretty Lethal on Amazon Prime Video

An action thriller where a stranded ballet group must fight off armed attackers. Using their training, they turn survival into combat, blending elegance with intense, high-stakes action.

BTS: The Return on Netflix
5/8

BTS: The Return on Netflix

A documentary-style project following BTS as they reunite, offering behind-the-scenes moments, performances, and insights into their journey, global fame, and strong bond as a group.

Heartbreak High Season 3 on Netflix
6/8

Heartbreak High Season 3 on Netflix

The third season continues exploring teenage life, relationships, and identity, as students face emotional challenges, evolving friendships, and new conflicts in a modern high school setting.

For All Mankind Season 5 on Apple TV+
7/8

For All Mankind Season 5 on Apple TV+

The series continues its alternate history of the space race, exploring deeper space missions and geopolitical tensions as humanity pushes further into space with evolving challenges and ambitions.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The release dates, availability, and platform details mentioned in this article are based on publicly available information and may vary by region or be subject to change by streaming platforms. Viewers are advised to check official OTT platforms for the latest updates.

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