What to Watch This Weekend on OTT (March 27-29, 2026): 6 New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and More

New OTT Releases This Weekend: Looking for what to binge this weekend? This week’s OTT lineup is packed with thrilling releases across Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and more. From high-stakes K-pop comebacks to dark horror thrillers, there’s something for every mood. Fan-favorite shows are returning with new seasons while fresh titles are already creating buzz online. Whether you’re into romance, suspense or intense storytelling, these picks are dominating watchlists right now.