Who is Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner Tanvi Kolte? Check Massive Net Worth, Career, Family, Boyfriend and More
Tanvi Kolte has won the sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which concluded on Sunday. The 2026 season was hosted by actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh. Along with the trophy, Tanvi received a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Her winnings also included an electric scooter and a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh. Actor Raqesh Bapat finished as the first runner-up. Other finalists, including Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayyed, were eliminated earlier during the finale after a competitive run on the show.
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner: Tanvi Kolte
The winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, ,Tanvi Kolte, has emerged as one of the most talked about names in the entertainment industry after lifting the trophy in a dramatic grand finale. Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner walked away with Rs 15 lakh in prize money with electric scooter and a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh.
Who is Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner Tanvi Kolte?
Tanvi Kolte, 28, is an emerging Marathi actress, model, and television personality. Known for her bold and outspoken nature, she earned the nickname “Dhakkad Girl” during the show. Notably, she was also the first confirmed finalist of the season, reflecting her consistent and impactful presence.
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner: Tanvi Kolte Career
She played the role of Sinchana in the Zee Marathi drama Lakshmi Niwas (2024), a project she exited to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Before entering the entertainment industry, Tanvi made a mark in pageantry, winning titles such as Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020. She holds a B.Tech degree and is also active as a digital content creator.
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner: Tanvi Kolte Family Background
Tanvi Kolte hails from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra and shares a very close bond with her dather who was a singer. Her grandmother is a prominent figure in her life and even appeared during the “Family Week” on Bigg Boss Marathi 6 to support her.
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner: Tanvi Kolte Net Worth
As per reports, Tanvi Kolte’s estimated net worth is believed to be between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 80 lakh.