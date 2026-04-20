Who is Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner Tanvi Kolte? Check Massive Net Worth, Career, Family, Boyfriend and More

Tanvi Kolte has won the sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which concluded on Sunday. The 2026 season was hosted by actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh. Along with the trophy, Tanvi received a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Her winnings also included an electric scooter and a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh. Actor Raqesh Bapat finished as the first runner-up. Other finalists, including Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayyed, were eliminated earlier during the finale after a competitive run on the show.