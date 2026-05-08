Who Is Tannaz Irani? Actress’s First Marriage to 18-Year-Older Muslim Man, Feels Guilty For Her Daughter | Know Her Full Story

Who Is Tannaz Irani? Actress Tannaz Irani has made the rounds again after revealing details about her personal life, divorce, emotional motherhood journey in a recent interview. She married an older man 18 years senior to her at a young age, later fell in love with a younger one, and so much more has taken the internet by storm! You can read all you want to know about Tannaz Irani, her husband, daughter, second marriage and famous movies and tv shows here.