Who Is Tannaz Irani? Actress’s First Marriage to 18-Year-Older Muslim Man, Feels Guilty For Her Daughter | Know Her Full Story
Who Is Tannaz Irani? Actress Tannaz Irani has made the rounds again after revealing details about her personal life, divorce, emotional motherhood journey in a recent interview. She married an older man 18 years senior to her at a young age, later fell in love with a younger one, and so much more has taken the internet by storm! You can read all you want to know about Tannaz Irani, her husband, daughter, second marriage and famous movies and tv shows here.
Who Is Tannaz Irani?
Tannaz Irani is an Indian actress known for her work in Bollywood films and comedy shows. She gained popularity through movies like Kano Naa... Pyaar Hai and TV serials including Badi Door Se Aaye Hain.
Tannaz Irani First Husband Farid Currim
Tannaz married theatre artist Farid Currim at 20. He was 18 years older than her. The marriage ended after eight years, and she later admitted the divorce emotionally affected their daughter deeply.
Tannaz Irani Second Husband Bakhtiyaar Irani
After her divorce, Tannaz married actor Bakhtiyaar Irani in 2007. Bakhtiyaar is reportedly seven years younger than her. The couple became popular after appearing together on reality shows and television programs.
Tannaz Irani's Daughter
Tannaz’s eldest daughter is Zianne Currim from her first marriage with Farid Currim. She reportedly stays away from the entertainment industry, and Tannaz recently spoke emotionally about rebuilding their bond after divorce struggles.
Tannaz Irani Movies and TV shows
Tannaz Irani has worked in films like Golmaal 3, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, 36 China Town. Her TV credits include Bigg Boss 3, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Jamai Raja.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available interviews, media reports, and entertainment sources. Personal details and ages mentioned may vary across reports and statements shared online.