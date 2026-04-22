Who was Divyanka Sirohi? Cause of Death, Age, Love Life, Career, and Everything Known So Far About the Haryanvi Actress
Divyanka Sirohi Death Cause: Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi died at the age of 30. She reportedly had a heart attack late on Tuesday night (April 21) in her home in Uttar Pradesh. Her family took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. The entertainment industry is still in shock due to the sudden death of the person, and several artists have lamented over her unfortunate death. Nonetheless, her family has not released an official statement yet.
Who was Divyanka Sirohi?
Divyanka was born in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and was now residing in Ghaziabad with her parents and grandmother. She graduated with BCA in Chaudhary Charan Singh University and then undertook her MBA in Sikkim. She leaves behind her brother Himanshu and sisters Dipanshu and Jasmeet.
How did Divyanka Sirohi die?
As per multiple reports, the 30-year-old actress and social media influencer died of a heart attack. She was announced dead on arrival at the hospital.
Divyanka Sirohi Career
She started her career in the limelight on TikTok, where one of her videos went viral and made her famous. In an interview, she had mentioned that she had a passion to act and dance since childhood, and so around Diwali, she made a video on TikTok wearing a blue suit to the song of Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma on her song Meri Mammi Nu Pasand Ni Tu, and it went viral due to her expressions. Her last Instagram post was on March 19. She is in the video in a blue and white floral dress, dancing to a song by B Praak and Afsana Khan Barsana Mila Hai.
Personal Life
Hometown: Gurugram, Haryana
Education: B.Com + MBA (distance learning)
Known for: Social media presence, fitness, and music video appearances
Relationship Status
No confirmed public information about a boyfriend