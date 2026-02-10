Euphoria Telugu Movie: Review, Cast, Story, Plot, Box Office Collection- Everything About Dhurandhar’s Sara Arjun Social Drama

Euphoria Telugu Movie Review Photo: IMDB

Euphoria Telugu Movie: Review

Director Gunasekhar chooses a socially urgent theme that resonates strongly in today’s fast-evolving, Gen Z- influenced world. Instead of solely faulting teenagers, the film digs deeper into the root causes of their behaviour and underscores the role and responsibility of parents. However, despite its compelling premise, the narrative falters in the latter half. The post-parole portions tend to drag and feel repetitive, causing the story to lose pace and diminishing the overall impact.