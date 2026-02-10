Euphoria Telugu Movie: Review, Cast, Story, Plot, Box Office Collection- Everything About Dhurandhar’s Sara Arjun Social Drama
Euphoria Telugu Movie: Euphoria is a Telugu social drama that brings together powerful performances an emotionally driven storyline rooted in contemporary issues. Featuring talented Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun and season star Bhumika Chawla, the film explores themes of identity, social pressure, and personal transformation against a realistic backdrop. Euphoria review, cast, story, box office collection, and more.
Euphoria Telugu Movie: Review
Director Gunasekhar chooses a socially urgent theme that resonates strongly in today’s fast-evolving, Gen Z- influenced world. Instead of solely faulting teenagers, the film digs deeper into the root causes of their behaviour and underscores the role and responsibility of parents. However, despite its compelling premise, the narrative falters in the latter half. The post-parole portions tend to drag and feel repetitive, causing the story to lose pace and diminishing the overall impact.
Euphoria Telugu Movie: Cast
Euphoria movie stars Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjub, Nassar, Rhotih, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, and more.
Euphoria Telugu Movie: Story
Euphoria movie revolves around the principal of a reputed city college, leaving many stunned when she moves to the High Court and files a case against herself. Her unexpected step shakes the academic and legal circles alike. What compelled such a respected educator to publicly accept blame? What offense is she admitting to? And how is her drastic decision connected to Chaitra?
Euphoria Telugu Movie: Box Office Collection
Euphoria Telugu has made Rs 77 lakh on its first day at the box office worldwide. The movie hit thearters on February 6 and has opened to decent reviews.