7 Unique White Animals That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

White often symbolizes peace, purity, and elegance, and in nature, it adds a magical charm to the creatures that have it. A white colored animal can be rare or seasonally transformed, blending beautifully into snowy landscapes. Here is a list of 7 white-colored animals that captivate us with their serenity.

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
White Tiger

It is found mostly in captivity due to its selective breeding. It is a rare genetic variant of the Bengal tiger with white fur and black or brown stripes. Despite the color, they are not albinos and have blue eyes.

Arctic Fox

They live in Arctic regions and have white fur in winter for camouflage. They have thick fur and a compact body that conserves heat in freezing temperatures. They change coat color to brown or gray in summer to blend with tundra.

Snowy Owl

They are excellent hunters native to the Arctic tundra. The males are almost completely white. They feed on small mammals and lemmings. They can be seen flying even during the day.

White Peacock

They have a stunning pure white fan of feathers with no iridescent colors. They are a leucistic variant of the Indian blue peafowl (not albino). They symbolize grace and purity, often found in gardens and palaces.

Beluga Whale

Also called the "canary of the sea" , these are found in Arctic and sub-Arctic waters. They are known for their white skin and have a wide range of vocal sounds. These are social creatures that travel in pods and use echolocation.

White Dove

They are a symbol of peace, love and hope in many cultures. They are known for their soft cooing sounds and gentle behavior. They are commonly released during celebrations, peace events or even wedding ceremonies.

Albino Deer

These have a genetic condition called albinism which leads to all-white fur and pink eyes. They are very rare and considered sacred in many cultures around the world. They are more vulnerable in the wild due to lack of camouflage.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary.

