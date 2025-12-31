From Operation Sindoor To Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Utsav: A Look At PM Narendra Modi’s 2025 Journey In Pictures

PM Narendra Modi: The year 2025 emerged as a defining blend of faith, diplomacy, development and human connect. From Operation Sindoor to warm interactions with citizens, and landmark moments of civilisational pride such as the Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Utsav, the year captured India’s spirit in motion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey took him across sacred shrines, border areas, key infrastructure projects and people-focused initiatives.