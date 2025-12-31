LIVE TV
From Operation Sindoor To Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Utsav: A Look At PM Narendra Modi’s 2025 Journey In Pictures

PM Narendra Modi: The year 2025 emerged as a defining blend of faith, diplomacy, development and human connect. From Operation Sindoor to warm interactions with citizens, and landmark moments of civilisational pride such as the Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Utsav, the year captured India’s spirit in motion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey took him across sacred shrines, border areas, key infrastructure projects and people-focused initiatives.

Day After Op Sindoor Address, PM Modi Visits Adampur Airbase
1/9
Day After Op Sindoor Address, PM Modi Visits Adampur Airbase (Picture Credits: X)

Day After Op Sindoor Address, PM Modi Visits Adampur Airbase

PM Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Base in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, a day after he addressed the nation on Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi In Ayodhya: 'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye'
2/9
PM Modi In Ayodhya: 'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye' (Picture Credits: X)

PM Modi In Ayodhya: 'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye'

PM Narendra Modi arrived Ayodhya where he hoisted the saffron flag on the spire of the Ram temple, symbolising the completion of its construction.

PM Narendra Modi In Spiritual Experience On His Visit To Gangaikonda Cholapuram
3/9
PM Narendra Modi In Spiritual Experience On His Visit To Gangaikonda Cholapuram (Picture Credits: X)

PM Narendra Modi In Spiritual Experience On His Visit To Gangaikonda Cholapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi soaked in the spiritual experience during his more than 2-hour visit to the Brihadisvara temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram in July.

PM Narendra Modi At The SCO Summit
4/9
PM Narendra Modi At The SCO Summit (Picture Credits: X)

PM Narendra Modi At The SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin.

PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy
5/9
PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy (Picture Credits: X)

PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of celebrating Diwali with India’s armed forces, visiting the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar.

'Gamcha' In The Air: PM Narendra Modi Leads Celebrations After NDA Secures Sweeping Victory In Bihar Elections
6/9
'Gamcha' In The Air: PM Narendra Modi Leads Celebrations After NDA Secures Sweeping Victory In Bihar Elections (Picture Credits: X)

'Gamcha' In The Air: PM Narendra Modi Leads Celebrations After NDA Secures Sweeping Victory In Bihar Elections

Celebrations erupted at the Delhi BJP headquarters as the BJP-led NDA swept the Bihar Assembly elections. PM Narendra Modi made a high-energy entry amid loud chants and applause from party workers.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ethiopian Counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali
7/9
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ethiopian Counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali (Picture Credits: X)

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ethiopian Counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest.

PM Modi With Putin To Expand India-Russia Economic Ties In New Delhi
8/9
PM Modi With Putin To Expand India-Russia Economic Ties In New Delhi (Picture Credits: X)

PM Modi With Putin To Expand India-Russia Economic Ties In New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin expand India-Russia economic ties in talks in New Delhi.

