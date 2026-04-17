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Home > World News > Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update

Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update

Qatar Airways Updated Flights and Route List: Qatar Airways has announced a number of new routes and increased flight frequencies from Doha to accommodate greater demand on its summer 2026 schedule. The schedule, which runs from June 16 to September 15, will see the airline serving more than 150 destinations worldwide. The airline has also announced free date changes and refunds for affected passengers, while encouraging them to check for frequent updates and keep their details updated.

Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update ( Photo Credit - X)
Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update ( Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 17, 2026 12:30:24 IST

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Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update
Qatar Airways Updated Flights and Route List: Qatar Airways expands network with more than 150 destinations in summer 2026 Qatar Airways has released an updated flight plan which includes more than 150 new and returning destinations, effective June 16 through September 15, that will allow the airline to meet growing demand for travel whilst providing more flexibility and connectivity from its hub in Doha. 
The airline has added new routes and increased flight frequencies in three regions – Africa, Europe and the Americas – and Asia and the Middle East. Some destinations will also see seasonal resumptions.
Airline has informed travellers who have made travel arrangements that any changes to their flight schedules will be communicated directly to them. The carrier has also advised travellers to regularly check the airline’s website or app for updates on any changes and to keep their contact details up to date in order to receive important notifications.
The airline has outlined flexible travel options for those who are travelling between February 28 and September 15, 2026, including the ability to change their travel dates free of charge until October 31, some extra free changes if their flights are disrupted and refunds for unused tickets that could take up to 28 working days to process.
Qatar Airways also warned travellers not to fly to the airport without a confirmed ticket because flight schedules may be changed for operational, safety or regulatory reasons. The airline’s extensive network underscores its commitment to expanding connectivity in favour of travellers from the airline’s hub in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Full and Updated list of Qatar Airways destinations (summer 2026) 

🌍Qatar Airways Flights to Africa (Summer 2026)

City Airport Code Status
Abidjan ABJ Active
Abuja ABV Active
Accra ACC Active
Addis Ababa ADD Active
Alexandria HBE Starts June 16
Algiers ALG Active
Cairo CAI Active
Cape Town CPT Active
Casablanca CMN Active
Dar es Salaam DAR Active
Durban DUR Active
Entebbe EBB Active
Harare HRE Active
Johannesburg JNB Active
Kilimanjaro JRO Active
Kinshasa FIH Starts May 16
Lagos LOS Active
Luanda NBJ Starts May 16
Lusaka LUN Active
Maputo MPM Active
Marrakesh RAK Starts June 16
Nairobi NBO Active
Port Harcourt PHC Starts May 1
Seychelles SEZ Starts June 16
Tunis TUN Active

🌍Qatar Airways Flights to Americas (Summer 2026)

City Airport Code Status
Atlanta ATL Starts June 16
Boston BOS Starts June 16
Chicago ORD Active
Dallas Fort Worth DFW Active
Houston IAH Active
Los Angeles LAX Starts May 1
Miami MIA Active
Montreal YUL Active
New York JFK Active
San Francisco SFO Starts June 11
Sao Paulo GRU Active
Seattle SEA Active
Toronto YYZ Active
Washington IAD Active

🌍Qatar Airways Flights to Asia (Summer 2026)

City Airport Code Status
Ahmedabad AMD Active
Amritsar ATQ Active
Bangkok BKK Active
Beijing PKX Active
Bengaluru BLR Active
Chengdu TFU Starts May 16
Chennai MAA Active
Chongqing CKG Starts May 16
Clark CRK Active
Cochin COK Active
Colombo CMB Active
Davao DVO Active
Delhi DEL Active
Denpasar (Bali) DPS Active
Dhaka DAC Active
Goa (Mopa) GOX Starts May 16
Guangzhou CAN Active
Hangzhou HGH Starts May 16
Hanoi HAN Active
Ho Chi Minh City SGN Active
Hong Kong HKG Active
Hyderabad HYD Active
Islamabad ISB Active
Jakarta CGK Active
Karachi KHI Active
Kathmandu KTM Active
Kolkata CCU Active
Kozhikode CCJ Starts June 16
Kuala Lumpur KUL Active
Lahore LHE Active
Male MLE Active
Manila MNL Active
Multan MUX Active
Mumbai BOM Active
Osaka KIX Starts June 16
Penang PEN Active
Peshawar PEW Active
Phnom Penh KTI Active
Phuket HKT Active
Seoul ICN Active
Shanghai PVG Active
Sialkot SKT Active
Singapore SIN Active
Tashkent TAS Starts June 16
Thiruvananthapuram TRV Active
Tokyo Narita NRT Active

🌍Qatar Airways Flights to Europe (Summer 2026)

City Airport Code Status
Amsterdam AMS Active
Ankara ESB Starts May 16
Antalya AYT Starts May 16
Athens ATH Active
Barcelona BCN Active
Belgrade BEG Starts June 16
Berlin BER Active
Birmingham BHX Active
Bodrum BJV Starts May 16
Brussels BRU Starts June 16
Bucharest OTP Active
Budapest BUD Starts May 16
Copenhagen CPH Active
Dublin DUB Active
Duesseldorf DUS Starts June 16
Edinburgh EDI Active
Frankfurt FRA Active
Geneva GVA Active
Istanbul IST Active
Larnaca LCA Active
Lisbon LIS Starts June 16
London Gatwick LGW Starts May 16
London Heathrow LHR Active
Madrid MAD Active
Malaga AGP Starts May 16
Manchester MAN Active
Milan MXP Active
Moscow SVO Active
Munich MUC Active
Mykonos JMK Starts May 16
Nice NCE Starts May 16
Oslo OSL Starts June 16
Paris CDG Active
Prague PRG Starts June 16
Rome FCO Active
Stockholm ARN Active
Tbilisi TBS Starts June 16
Trabzon TZX Starts May 16
Vienna VIE Active
Warsaw WAW Active
Yerevan EVN Starts June 16
Zagreb ZAG Starts June 16
Zurich ZRH Active
Baku GYD Starts June 16

🌍Qatar Airways Flights to Middle East (Summer 2026)

City Airport Code Status
Abha AHB Starts May 16
Abu Dhabi AUH Starts June 16
Al Najaf NJF Starts June 16
Al Ula ULH Active
Almaty ALA Starts June 16
Amman AMM Active
Baghdad BGW Starts June 16
Bahrain BAH Starts June 16
Basrah BSR Starts June 16
Beirut BEY Active
Damascus DAM Starts June 16
Dammam DMM Active
Dubai DXB Starts June 16
Erbil EBL Starts June 16
Hail HAS Active
Jeddah JED Active
Kuwait KWI Starts June 16
Madinah MED Starts May 1
Muscat MCT Active
Red Sea RSI Active
Riyadh RUH Active
Salalah SLL Active
Sharjah SHJ Starts June 16
Sulaymaniyah ISU Starts June 16

🌍Qatar Airways Flights to Pacific Region (Summer 2026)

City Airport Code Status
Adelaide ADL Starts June 16
Auckland AKL Starts June 16
Brisbane BNE Starts May 16
Melbourne MEL Active
Perth PER Active
Sydney SYD Active

Also Read : Emirates Dubai Flights Update: Key Airport Travel Rules, Rebooking Options and May 31 Deadline Explained

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Tags: doha flight schedule 2026doha international flightsqatar airways 150 destinationsqatar airways booking changesqatar airways destinations listqatar airways flight updatesqatar airways global networkqatar airways new routesqatar airways routes 2026qatar airways summer schedule

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Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update
Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update
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