Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update

Qatar Airways Updated Flights and Route List: Qatar Airways expands network with more than 150 destinations in summer 2026 Qatar Airways has released an updated flight plan which includes more than 150 new and returning destinations, effective June 16 through September 15, that will allow the airline to meet growing demand for travel whilst providing more flexibility and connectivity from its hub in Doha.

The airline has added new routes and increased flight frequencies in three regions – Africa, Europe and the Americas – and Asia and the Middle East. Some destinations will also see seasonal resumptions.

Airline has informed travellers who have made travel arrangements that any changes to their flight schedules will be communicated directly to them. The carrier has also advised travellers to regularly check the airline’s website or app for updates on any changes and to keep their contact details up to date in order to receive important notifications.

The airline has outlined flexible travel options for those who are travelling between February 28 and September 15, 2026, including the ability to change their travel dates free of charge until October 31, some extra free changes if their flights are disrupted and refunds for unused tickets that could take up to 28 working days to process.

Qatar Airways also warned travellers not to fly to the airport without a confirmed ticket because flight schedules may be changed for operational, safety or regulatory reasons. The airline’s extensive network underscores its commitment to expanding connectivity in favour of travellers from the airline’s hub in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Full and Updated list of Qatar Airways destinations (summer 2026)