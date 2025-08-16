From Romance To Revenge: 10 Saif Ali Khan Dialogues We Still Quote Today

"Kyunki yeh zindagi bahut lambi hai, aur hamare paas waqt bahut kam hai." (Hum Tum)

The dialogue is a profound conversation on life and it is paradoxical. It conveys the thought that even though we live quite a long life, we often find that our time to do what is important to us is restricted. Saif as the pensive Karan Kapoor does bring out this line with quiet wisdom. It is a saying that many people tend to use in order to remind them and others that they must make use of every opportunity and not take life easily.