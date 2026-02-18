LIVE TV
bengaluru latest news india crime news Blinkit Allahabad High Court asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai IAF Abhishek Sharma ayatollah ali khamenei
  • From “Shershaah” to Life Partners: Unseen Pictures of Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra’s Love Story

From “Shershaah” to Life Partners: Unseen Pictures of Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra’s Love Story

From their on screen chemistry in Shershaah to becoming one of the Bollywood’s sweetest couples, Kiara and Sidharth have captivated fans with both their love story and impeccable style. This gallery highlights right of their most stylish moments together, capturing their journey from co- stars to soulmates.

Romantic Getaway vibes
1/9
From "Shershaah" to Life Partners: Unseen Pictures of Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Love Story

Romantic Getaway vibes

A vacation photo showed them soaking in the sun near the beach. Kiara in beach wear and Sidharth in shorts, loved by the fans.

Together more stronger
2/9

Together more stronger

They both look stronger when they are together. Their eyes are shining brighter and both blush like they are newly wed couple always.

Shershaah promotions- Where it all began
3/9

Shershaah promotions- Where it all began

During promotions of Shershaah, the film sparked their real life love story. Kiara in saree and Sidharth in casual fit, both look stunning together.

Airport style goals
4/9

Airport style goals

Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at the airport in comfy fits and neutral layers. Their effortless off duty style prov r they can serve looks even without red carpets.

The wedding of dreams
5/9

The wedding of dreams

Kiara and Sidharth tied knot on 7 Feb 2023, in Jaisalmer. Kiara's pastel pink Manish Malhotra lengha and Sidharth's ivory set a new benchmark for celebrity weddings style.

First appearance post wedding
6/9

First appearance post wedding

Kiara stunned in a Golden saree while Sidharth kept it classic yet dashing in a white kurta set. The glow of newlywed bliss added their coordinated charm.

Diwali done right
7/9

Diwali done right

The couple dazzler in festive traditional wear. Both in white gives a peaceful sort of vibes with undeniable chemistry.

Cute Couple Selfie
8/9

Cute Couple Selfie

The honeymoon Selfies of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra show the couple in stylish goggles, smiling brightly and looking completely in love. Their playful selfies capture the happiness of their newlywed phase and reflect their natural and effortless bond.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided is for entertainment and appreciation purposes only and not to defame anyone.

