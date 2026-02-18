From “Shershaah” to Life Partners: Unseen Pictures of Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra’s Love Story
From their on screen chemistry in Shershaah to becoming one of the Bollywood’s sweetest couples, Kiara and Sidharth have captivated fans with both their love story and impeccable style. This gallery highlights right of their most stylish moments together, capturing their journey from co- stars to soulmates.
Romantic Getaway vibes
A vacation photo showed them soaking in the sun near the beach. Kiara in beach wear and Sidharth in shorts, loved by the fans.
Together more stronger
They both look stronger when they are together. Their eyes are shining brighter and both blush like they are newly wed couple always.
Shershaah promotions- Where it all began
During promotions of Shershaah, the film sparked their real life love story. Kiara in saree and Sidharth in casual fit, both look stunning together.
Airport style goals
Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at the airport in comfy fits and neutral layers. Their effortless off duty style prov r they can serve looks even without red carpets.
The wedding of dreams
Kiara and Sidharth tied knot on 7 Feb 2023, in Jaisalmer. Kiara's pastel pink Manish Malhotra lengha and Sidharth's ivory set a new benchmark for celebrity weddings style.
First appearance post wedding
Kiara stunned in a Golden saree while Sidharth kept it classic yet dashing in a white kurta set. The glow of newlywed bliss added their coordinated charm.
Diwali done right
The couple dazzler in festive traditional wear. Both in white gives a peaceful sort of vibes with undeniable chemistry.
Cute Couple Selfie
The honeymoon Selfies of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra show the couple in stylish goggles, smiling brightly and looking completely in love. Their playful selfies capture the happiness of their newlywed phase and reflect their natural and effortless bond.
