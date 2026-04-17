GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir Bal Krishna Corporate jihad latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

In IPL 2026 Match 25, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Check out our expert prediction for the Narendra Modi Stadium match, our pitch report and our Dream11 tips.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026. Photo IPL Media
GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026. Photo IPL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: April 17, 2026 17:59:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The 2026 Indian Premier League is getting exciting as Gujarat Titans host Kolkata Knight Riders for Match 25 at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Friday, April 17. Shubman Gill and his team are riding high after a clinical 7-wicket win over LSG, while Ajinkya Rahane leads a KKR team that is still looking for its first win of the season. Both teams need two points badly in this high-stakes game because playoff spots are starting to look competitive.

GT vs KKR Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The Narendra Modi Stadium is famous for being a great place to bat because the bounce and pace are always the same. The new ball might help fast bowlers like Prasidh Krishna move the ball sideways, but the surface is such that top-order batters can take control during the powerplay. In the past, teams that batted first have had a better chance of winning at this venue. There will be a lot of runs scored, and a total of 180 or more in the first inning will be needed to stay safe. As the game goes on, the red soil surface might help spinners in small ways, turning the middle overs into a tactical battleground.

GT vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

The rivalry between these two sides has been largely dominated by the Ahmedabad based franchise across recent meetings.

You Might Be Interested In

  • Total Matches Played: 5

  • Gujarat Titans Wins: 3

  • Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 1

  • No Result: 1

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Who will be the impact player in today’s IPL match?

 GT are likely to bring in Shahrukh Khan to bolster their finishing if batting second, while KKR might use Finn Allen as a tactical option if they are batting second. 

GT vs KKR Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Shubman Gill: The GT skipper loves batting at his home ground and is currently among the top run scorers in IPL 2026 with 165 runs in just 4 innings.

  • Prasidh Krishna: Holding the Purple Cap after a four wicket haul in the last match, his ability to extract bounce in Ahmedabad makes him a non negotiable pick.

  • Jos Buttler: After a brilliant 60 in the previous game, Buttler has found his explosive form and remains the most dangerous wicketkeeper batter in this fixture.

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi: The young KKR batter has been their lone bright spot, sitting 10th on the Orange Cap leaderboard with 182 runs this season.

GT vs KKR Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

  • Safe Picks: Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler are the best captain and vice-captain for Narendra Modi Stadium pitch given their record at this venue.

  • Differential/Risky Picks: Cameron Green or Finn Allen are excellent low selection percentage players for IPL Grand League who can deliver massive points if they click at the top.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicket-keepers: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (C), Finn Allen, Jos Buttler (VC)

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Disclaimer: Playing fantasy sports can be risky for your money and may even be addictive. Play at your own risk and be responsible. This article is only meant to give you information; it is not financial advice or an endorsement of the platform. Make sure you are playing from a place where daily fantasy sports are legal.

Read More: IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Shouts, Jasprit Bumrah Looks Dejected, Rohit Sharma Stunned — Rift Brewing in Mumbai Indians Camp? Watch Viral Video

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GT vs KKRGT vs KKR Dream11 PredictionGT vs KKR Fantasy Cricket TipsGT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25GT vs KKR Playing XI TodayIPL 2026 Match 25 Dream11 Team

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Shouts, Jasprit Bumrah Looks Dejected, Rohit Sharma Stunned — Rift Brewing in Mumbai Indians Camp? Watch Viral Video

Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?

IPL 2026: Did Mumbai Indians Team Bus Wait For Hardik Pandya’s GF Mahieka Sharma After MI vs PBKS Clash at Wankhede? Watch Viral Video

Vinod Kambli Health Update: Wife Andrea Hewitt Slams ‘Stroke Risk’ Rumours, Calls Out Misinformation by Friends

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs: Ajinkya Rahane Set to be Dropped? Rinku Singh to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Clash in Ahmedabad; Matheesha Pathirana Injury Doubt Looms

LATEST NEWS

Saman Brings the Soul of Lucknowi Craft to Mumbai

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

‘Focus On Parliament, Not TV Serials’: Smriti Irani Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav Over ‘Saas Bahu’ Remark

China Shock: Woman Throws Rs 1.5 Crore Cash From Balcony After Heated Fight With Husband Sparks Street Frenzy; Video Goes Viral

Ayaan Shaikh Viral MMS Link Explodes Online: One Click Could Land You In Jail, Hack Your Accounts & Put You At Risk- What You Must Know

Apple iOS 26.4: Every Change Worth Knowing About

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026: Expected Soon: Check Date, Official Websites, and Passing Marks

UK Travel Firm Regen Central Ltd Collapses After 20 Years: Holidays Bookings Cancelled, Refund Uncertainty for Travellers

Kerala Restaurant’s Vishu Ad Goes Wrong, Sparks Row After Showing Bal Krishna Sitting Next To Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, ‘Tolerance Has Its Limits’

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

QUICK LINKS