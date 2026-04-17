GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 25- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The 2026 Indian Premier League is getting exciting as Gujarat Titans host Kolkata Knight Riders for Match 25 at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Friday, April 17. Shubman Gill and his team are riding high after a clinical 7-wicket win over LSG, while Ajinkya Rahane leads a KKR team that is still looking for its first win of the season. Both teams need two points badly in this high-stakes game because playoff spots are starting to look competitive.

GT vs KKR Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The Narendra Modi Stadium is famous for being a great place to bat because the bounce and pace are always the same. The new ball might help fast bowlers like Prasidh Krishna move the ball sideways, but the surface is such that top-order batters can take control during the powerplay. In the past, teams that batted first have had a better chance of winning at this venue. There will be a lot of runs scored, and a total of 180 or more in the first inning will be needed to stay safe. As the game goes on, the red soil surface might help spinners in small ways, turning the middle overs into a tactical battleground.

GT vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

The rivalry between these two sides has been largely dominated by the Ahmedabad based franchise across recent meetings.

Total Matches Played: 5

Gujarat Titans Wins: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 1

No Result: 1

GT vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Who will be the impact player in today’s IPL match?

GT are likely to bring in Shahrukh Khan to bolster their finishing if batting second, while KKR might use Finn Allen as a tactical option if they are batting second.

GT vs KKR Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Shubman Gill: The GT skipper loves batting at his home ground and is currently among the top run scorers in IPL 2026 with 165 runs in just 4 innings.

Prasidh Krishna: Holding the Purple Cap after a four wicket haul in the last match, his ability to extract bounce in Ahmedabad makes him a non negotiable pick.

Jos Buttler: After a brilliant 60 in the previous game, Buttler has found his explosive form and remains the most dangerous wicketkeeper batter in this fixture.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: The young KKR batter has been their lone bright spot, sitting 10th on the Orange Cap leaderboard with 182 runs this season.

GT vs KKR Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks: Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler are the best captain and vice-captain for Narendra Modi Stadium pitch given their record at this venue.

Differential/Risky Picks: Cameron Green or Finn Allen are excellent low selection percentage players for IPL Grand League who can deliver massive points if they click at the top.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicket-keepers: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (C), Finn Allen, Jos Buttler (VC)

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

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