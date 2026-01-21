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  • Ajaz Khan MMS: Who Is The Girl in the Viral Video? Real or Fake, Truth Behind the Link & Latest Updates Inside

Ajaz Khan MMS: Who Is The Girl in the Viral Video? Real or Fake, Truth Behind the Link & Latest Updates Inside

Ajaz Khan is once again trending online after an alleged viral MMS sparked massive controversy. the drama exploded after Delhi fitness influencer Fit Varsha dropped shocking claims and screenshots. Social media is now flooded with searches like “Who is the girl in Ajaz khan viral video?” From alleged chats to viral allegations, here’s what’s going on in the Ajaz Khan–Fit Varsha controversy.

Published By: Published: January 21, 2026 12:54:10 IST
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Ajaz Khan's Viral Video
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Ajaz Khan MMS: Who Is The Girl in the Viral Video? Real or Fake, Truth Behind the Link & Latest Updates Inside

Ajaz Khan's Viral Video

Bigg Boss fame actor Ajaz Khan is trending again due to an alleged obscene viral video/MMS. The controversy became bigger after Delhi fitness influencer Fit Varsha's claims went viral.

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Fit Varsha's "expose" post
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Fit Varsha's "expose" post

Fit Varsha posted a video on Instagram and shared screenshots of alleged private chats. Her caption vibe was like: everyone is exposing, so she decided to expose a Bigg Boss contestant too.

Fit Varsha Chats Screenshots
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Fit Varsha Chats Screenshots

The screenshots include the message: "You from Delhi. I am in Delhi." It also shows Ajaz allegedly sending his phone number.

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Who is the girl in Ajaz Khan Viral MMS?
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Who is the girl in Ajaz Khan Viral MMS?

After the Fit Varsha controversy, another claim started that an obscene video of Ajaz is going viral. The report says he is allegedly seen with a woman in a compromising situation sparking major buzz.

Ajaz Khan MMS: Real or fake?
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Ajaz Khan MMS: Real or fake?

The report mentions there is no official confirmation about the video being real. Ajaz Khan's official reaction has not come out in the report.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

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