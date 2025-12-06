Jasprit Bumrah Birthday Special: Net Worth, IPL Earnings & Top Achievements That Built His Global Legacy
Jasprit Bumrah Birthday Special: A look at his inspiring cricket journey, ₹60–70 crore net worth, IPL earnings, career milestones, and achievements that built his global legacy as one of the world’s best fast bowlers.
Early Life And Cricket Career
Bumrah was born in Ahmedabad and began his career playing tennis ball cricket. With determination, he worked his way through the ranks of domestic cricket and made it to the Indian National Team.
First International Appearance And Huge Success
Jasprit Bumrah made his international debut with the Indian cricket team in 2016. He very quickly established himself as one of the best bowlers in cricket due to his precise yorkers and calm demeanor, which made him the go-to bowler for match winning situations in every form of the game.
Major Highlights Of His Career
He has more than 400 international wickets to his name and has won numerous ICC awards, not only for his bowling display at World Cups, but for several memorable performances at the Test level. There are many cricket fans and cricket experts who have called Bumrah one of the best modern fast bowlers in the world.
Success And Earnings In IPL
Jasprit Bumrah is one of the key players for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He was retained for ₹18 crore for IPL season 2025, and he has been one of the major players in the Mumbai Indians' successful title runs and has an excellent reputation for his performances during the death overs of matches in the IPL.
Net Worth And Endorsements
As of 2025, Bumrah's net worth is estimated to be around ₹60 crore - ₹70 crore. He earns salary from BCCI, IPL, and match fees, and has many endorsement deals which increase his global value.
Overall Legacy And Future Objectives
Bumrah has earned tremendous respect throughout the world of cricket for his discipline, leadership, and the ability to win matches regularly. He has many years left in his cricket career and will continue to inspire young cricketers and help build on India's great bowling legacy.
Disclaimer
All financial figures and career records are based on publicly available data and media reports. Actual numbers may vary. This article is for informational purposes only and not an official statement.