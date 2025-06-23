Live Tv
  Healthy Fun recipes You Can Make At Home in Easy Steps for Breakfast

Healthy Fun recipes You Can Make At Home in Easy Steps for Breakfast

Who says healthy can’t be tasty? If you’re looking for a quick, easy to make, healthy recipe for breakfast, then your search ends here! Whether it’s the refreshing taste of curd, or the delicious comfort that comes from a cheese sandwich, everything is listed here to make your breakfast super-duper tasty!

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
Cheese Sandwich

All you need is two slices of bread, mozzarella cheese, cucumbers and tomatoes. Put cucumber, tomato and cheese inside the slices of bread and heat that up on a pan. That's it!

Curd Bread Sandwich

First make the filling with curd, chopped onions, tomatoes and sweet corns. Then put it between two slices of toasted bread. Your curd bread sandwich is ready to eat!

Paneer Cheese Toast

You need a bread, mozzarella cheese and paneer. Put some paneer and cheese on a bread and pour some chilly flakes and oregano on it. Use equity to make the cheese melt and it's ready!

Oats Chilla

Make a mix of oats, curd, tomatoes, capsicum and onions with spices according to your taste. Put some ghee or oil on the frypan and pour this onit and just flip it every 1 minute for 5 minutes and your oats chilla is ready!

Avocado Toast

You need a toasted bread, an avocado, some chopped onions, tomatoes and capsicum. Put all of them on the toast bread and your dish is ready.

Sprouts salad

Wash sprouts, mix them with chopped tomatoes and onions. You can add spices according to your taste.

Banana Toast

You need Peanut butter, bananas and salt. Put all these on a toasted bread and your banana toast is ready for you!


Disclaimer- All this is only for general knowledge purpose only. Every information is derived from personal experiences. Visit a dietician before making specific changes to your diet especially if you're undergoing some disease.

