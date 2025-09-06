LIVE TV
  • Here Are The 5 Must-Read Books To Go Through For Your Mental Well-Being

Here Are The 5 Must-Read Books To Go Through For Your Mental Well-Being

People across the world are facing mental health issues due to a combination of factors, i.e.- stress, lack of connectivity with the loved ones and many lifestyle factors as well like the poor dietary choices and a lack of physical exercise as well. Another factor that amplifies the problem further is that people are afraid to open about their problems and seek professional help due to the stigma around the mental health issues. Some authors have shared their valuable insights on the mental health problems in books and people should definitely read them. 

Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind For Peace And Purpose Every Day
1/5

Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind For Peace And Purpose Every Day

In this book, Jay Shetty teaches the readers to deal with anxiety, and also help them stay calm, focused. The readers also learn how to transform the moneky mind to a monk mind.

The Power Of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale
2/5

The Power Of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale

Late Norman Vincent Peale emphasised on the fact that how people can cover any obstacle with faith, prayer and positive thinking.

No Bad Parts: Healing Trauma and Restoring Wholeness with the Internal Family Systems Model by Richard C. Schwartz
3/5

No Bad Parts: Healing Trauma and Restoring Wholeness with the Internal Family Systems Model by Richard C. Schwartz

This book teaches people to develop immense self-awareness and emotional resilience. The readers also learn to reduce internal conflicts by fostering harmony and healing their trauma.

Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy by David D Burns
4/5

Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy by David D Burns

This book is a type of self-help guide that helps the readers to fight depression and also improve their mood levels.

Man's Search For Meaning By Viktor E Frankl
5/5

Man's Search For Meaning By Viktor E Frankl

In this book, the readers get to understand that how a person can find meaning, and a will to live as well even during the situations of extreme hardships.

